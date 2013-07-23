The Most Expensive Business Schools In America

Anmargaret Warner, Jennifer Polland
NYU Stern

Business school costs a lot of money. Period.

But when you’re factoring in the cost of business school, it’s not the tuition alone—which costs more than $60,000 an average—that you have to consider.

You also have to think about everything from the cost of health insurance to books, a computer, and other supplies. Then there are the hidden fees that you probably don’t factor in, like loan fees, transportation, business attire, and networking costs (taking people out to lunch, attending conferences, and more).

Add in the cost of living (which can be quite high in a city like New York), and you’ve got yourself a lot of debt.

We looked at each school’s total cost estimate for the first year of business school—most of which assume that students are living a very modest lifestyle. We didn’t even include extras like study abroad costs—which are popular add-ons in business school—or miscellaneous fees like club dues. Schools that provided tuition costs for the entire duration of the program were excluded.

We found that the cost of tuition pales in comparison to the total cost of these MBA programs—in fact, the true cost of a MBA is often double the cost of tuition.

#11 McDonough School of Business, Georgetown

Tuition: $53,600

Room & Board: $20,100

Health Insurance: $2,325

Books, Supplies, Computer: $2,620

Miscellaneous Fees (including program fees, clothing, transportation, loan fees, networking costs): $2,580

Total: $81,225

#10 Yale School of Management

Tuition: $57,200

Room & Board: $14,800

Health Insurance: $2,000

Books, Supplies, Computer: $2,005

Miscellaneous Fees (including program fees, clothing, transportation, loan fees, networking costs): $8,000

Total: $84,005

#9 Kellogg, Northwestern University

Tuition: $59,085

Room & Board: $15,711

Health Insurance: $3,067

Books, Supplies, Computer: $2,847

Miscellaneous Fees (including program fees, clothing, transportation, loan fees, networking costs): $6,480

Total: $87,190

#8 MIT Sloan School of Management

Tuition: $58,200

Room & Board: $18,757

Health Insurance: $1,848

Books, Supplies, Computer: $4,046

Miscellaneous Fees (including program fees, clothing, transportation, loan fees, networking costs): $6,098

Total: $88,949

#7 Harvard Business School

Tuition: $56,175

Room & Board: $24,852

Health Insurance: $3,148

Miscellaneous Fees (including program fees, computer, clothing, transportation, loan fees, networking costs, books & supplies): $7,025

Total: $91,200

#6 Chicago Booth, University of Chicago

Tuition: $58,760

Room & Board: $18,900

Health Insurance: $3,021

Books, Supplies, Computer: $3,900

Miscellaneous Fees (including program fees, clothing, transportation, loan fees, networking costs): $7,403

Total: $91,984

#5 Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth

Tuition: $58,935

Room & Board: $14,210

Health Insurance: $2,187

Books, Supplies, Computer: $2,915

Miscellaneous Fees (including program fees, clothing, transportation, loan fees, networking costs): $14,071

Total: $92,318

#4 Columbia Business School

Tuition: $60,720

Room & Board: $20,700

Health Insurance: $3,149

Books, Supplies, Computer: $900

Miscellaneous Fees (including program fees, clothing, transportation, loan fees, networking costs): $7,819

Total: $93,288

#3 Stanford Graduate School of Business

Tuition: $59,550

Room & Board: $24,087

Health Insurance & Health Fees: $4,491

Books, Supplies, Computer: $2,232

Miscellaneous Fees (including program fees, clothing, transportation, loan fees, networking costs): $3,506

Total: $93,866

#2 Wharton, University of Pennsylvania

Tuition: $64,828

Room & Board: $22,495

Health Insurance: $3,430

Books, Supplies, Computer: $2,000

Miscellaneous Fees (including program fees, clothing, transportation, loan fees, networking costs): $4,327

Total: $97,080

#1 NYU Stern

Tuition: $61,274

Room & Board: $25,986

Books, Supplies: $1,980

Miscellaneous Fees (including program fees, clothing, transportation, loan fees, networking costs): $9,546

Total: $98,786

Which schools are really worth the cost?

Check Out The World's Best Business Schools >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.