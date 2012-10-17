The 50 Most Expensive Boarding Schools In America

Photo: Flickr/EaglebrookSchool

It can be just as tough to get into some of the nation’s most elite boarding schools as some top colleges—and cost just as much money.Of course, the hefty price tag attached to a boarding school education includes room and board, state-of-the-art facilities, and countless perks like travel programs, community farms and even a model trading floor.



We’ve rounded up the 50 most expensive boarding schools in the U.S., looking at total costs including tuition, room, board and mandatory fees for the 2012 to 2013 school year. Special needs schools were not taken into consideration for this list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.