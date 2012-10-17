The 50 Most Expensive Boarding Schools In America

Melissa Stanger
boarding school students, prep school, Eaglebrook school

Photo: Flickr/EaglebrookSchool

It can be just as tough to get into some of the nation’s most elite boarding schools as some top colleges—and cost just as much money.Of course, the hefty price tag attached to a boarding school education includes room and board, state-of-the-art facilities, and countless perks like travel programs, community farms and even a model trading floor.

We’ve rounded up the 50 most expensive boarding schools in the U.S., looking at total costs including tuition, room, board and mandatory fees for the 2012 to 2013 school year. Special needs schools were not taken into consideration for this list.

#50 Emma Willard School, Troy, N.Y.

Boarding student tuition: $49,080

Enrollment: 328

Endowment: $78.5 million

Fact: The school was founded in 1814 by Emma Hart Willard. She called the school the Troy Female Seminary, which was renamed for her after her death.

Methodology: The boarding schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools. Rankings are based on tuition (including room, board, and fees) for boarding-only students in grades 9 through 12 for the 2012-2013 school year.

#49 Canterbury School, New Milford, Conn.

Boarding student tuition: $49,100

Enrollment: 358

Endowment: $16 million

Perks: Athletics include five international squash courts, a training room, weight room, wrestling room, hockey rink, and tennis courts.

#48 St. Mark's School, Southborough, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $49,130

Enrollment: 347

Endowment: $123 million

Fact: St. Mark's has been well-known for its baseball team for many years. A student from the class of 1909 was the first-ever at St. Mark's to throw a no-hitter game.

#47 The Gunnery, Washington, Conn.

Boarding student tuition: $49,200

Enrollment: 280

Endowment: $20 million

Fact: The Gunnery is part of the Virtual High School Collaborative, which teaches various courses in global online classrooms to students around the world.

#46 St. Paul's School, Concord, N.H.

Boarding student tuition: $49,245

Enrollment: 537

Endowment: $441 million

Perks: Students can participate in off-campus programs such as a school year abroad, short-term language exchanges or summer programs, short-term cultural exchanges or service-learning trips.

#45 Trinity-Pawling School, Pawling, N.Y.

Boarding student tuition: $49,250

Enrollment: 305

Endowment: $26 million

Fact: Trinity-Pawling just dedicated the school's Arboretum on September 21, 2012.

#44 Tabor Academy, Marion, Mass. (tie)

Boarding student tuition: $49,400

Enrollment: 502

Endowment: $34.8 million

Fact: Known as 'the school by the sea,' Tabor stretches along a half mile of Sippican Harbor on Buzzards Bay in Massachusetts.

#44 The Hill School, Pottstown, Penn. (tie)

Boarding student tuition: $49,400

Enrollment: 512

Endowment: $120.3 million

Perks: Hill students invented their own game that they play, called J-ball, which is a cross between baseball and tennis.

#42 St. Andrew's School, Middletown, Del. (tie)

Boarding student tuition: $49,500

Enrollment: 303

Endowment: $170 million

Perks: St. Andrew's students Skype with students in other countries to practice foreign languages.

#42 New Hampton School, New Hampton, N.H. (tie)

Boarding student tuition: $49,500

Enrollment: 305

Endowment: $10.5 million

Perks: New Hampton offers the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma program, and the tuition includes an iPad for each student, according to the school's director of communications.

#42 Westminster School, Simsbury, Conn. (tie)

Boarding student tuition: $49,500

Enrollment: 390

Endowment: $75 million

Fact: The Westminster Crossroads Cooperative Learning Program was incorporated in 2002 to help increase the number of Hartford Public High School students who graduate. The program identifies students and supports them through graduation with summer academic enrichment, after-school meetings, and career and college counseling.

#39 Mercersburg Academy, Mercersburg, Penn.

Boarding student tuition: $49,575

Enrollment: 432

Endowment: $193 million

Perks: The campus has a 65,000-square-foot performing and visual arts centre.

#38 Gould Academy, Bethel, Maine

Boarding student tuition: $49,600

Enrollment: 240

Endowment: $10.2 million

Fact: The school has extensive ski and snowboard programs.

#37 Deerfield Academy, Deerfield, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $49,625

Enrollment: 636

Endowment: $314 million

Perks: Many of the students participate in community service activities, such as serving as mentors to Deerfield elementary school children, building homes for Habitat for Humanity and visiting nursing home residents.

#36 Interlochen Arts Academy, Interlochen, Mich.

Boarding student tuition: $49,630

Enrollment: 470

Endowment: Unavailable

Perks: Notable alumni include Felicity Huffman, Josh Groban, and Jewel.

#35 Holderness School, Plymouth, N.H. (tie)

Boarding student tuition: $49,750

Enrollment: 280

Endowment: $45 million

Perks: Out Back is a program in outdoor education which ends in a four day-long hike.

#35 St. George's School, Newport, R.I. (tie)

Boarding student tuition: $49,750

Enrollment: 365

Endowment: $109 million

Perks: Some students have the opportunity to learn aboard the school's 69-foot-long marine research and sailing school vessel, the Geronimo.

#33 The Webb Schools, Claremont, Calif.

Boarding student tuition: $49,775

Enrollment: 410

Endowment: $33 million

Perks: The school has a museum of paleontology on campus.

#32 The Williston Northampton School, Easthampton, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $49,800

Enrollment: 528

Endowment: $42 million

Perks: The school has a writers' workshop series each year for aspiring student writers.

#31 Brooks School, North Andover, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $49,865

Enrollment: 369

Endowment: $59 million

Perks: The library offers 35,000 volumes and 87 hours a week during which students can come and study, use the computer labs, or browse the records and archives.

#30 Berkshire School, Sheffield, Mass. (tie)

Boarding student tuition: $49,900

Enrollment: 380

Endowment: $51 million

Perks: The Ritt Kellogg Mountain Program offers activities to students like boat building, mountain biking, and rock climbing.

#30 Hebron Academy, Hebron, Maine (tie)

Boarding student tuition: $49,900

Enrollment: 247

Endowment: Unavailable

Perks: The school has a Harry Potter Day where students are divided into the Hogwarts houses and have a Great Hall-style feast.

#28 The Ethel Walker School, Simsbury, Conn.

Boarding student tuition: $49,925

Enrollment: 260

Endowment: $15.9 million

Perks: Dogswood Day is the school's spirit day, where students are split into two teams--the Suns and the Dials--and compete against each other.

#27 San Domenico School, San Anselmo, Calif.

Boarding student tuition: $50,198

Enrollment: 160

Endowment: Unavailable

Perks: Faculty members lead kayaking trips in Baja, trips to Disneyland, and annual summer trips for groups of students to go to Bosnia.

#26 Blair Academy, Blairstown, N.J.

Boarding student tuition: $50,220

Enrollment: 452

Endowment: $66.5 million

Perks: Blair Academy was founded by a 'railroad tycoon.'

#25 The Masters School, Dobbs Ferry, N.Y.

Boarding student tuition: $50,230

Enrollment: 603

Endowment: $27 million

Perks: The school's proximity to New York City makes it ideal for field trips to museums, parks, plays and musicals.

#24 Loomis Chaffee, Windsor, Conn.

Boarding student tuition: $50,295

Enrollment: 680

Endowment: $197 million

Perks: All Loomis Chaffee students plan to attend four-year colleges and universities.

#23 Middlesex School, Concord, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $50,320

Enrollment: 375

Endowment: $160 million

Perks: Notable alumni include Steve Carrell, Kevin Systrom, and William Hurt.

#22 Proctor Academy, Andover, N.H.

Boarding student tuition: $50,350

Enrollment: 345

Endowment: $24 million

Perks: Proctor has many travelling-learning programs such as Ocean Classroom aboard a schooner ship, and learning trips to Segovia, Costa Rica, and Pont l'Abbe.

#21 The Madeira School, McLean, Va.

Boarding student tuition: $50,437

Enrollment: 321

Endowment: $55 million

Perks: The school started out in Washington, D.C. but moved to its current location in McLean, Va., in 1931.

#20 Miss Porter's School, Farmington, Conn.

Boarding student tuition: $50,505

Enrollment: 322

Endowment: $93 million

Fact: The school was founded in 1843 by Miss Sarah Porter, a woman who had been a scholar and a master of languages, even teaching herself Hebrew when she was in her 80s.

#19 Georgetown Preparatory School, Bethesda, Md.

Boarding student tuition: $50,965

Enrollment: 490

Endowment: Unavailable

Fact: Georgetown Preparatory is the country's only Jesuit boarding school.

#18 Kent School, Kent, Conn.

Boarding student tuition: $50,995

Enrollment: 565

Endowment: $64 million

Perks: The school has indoor tennis courts, a boathouse, rowing centre and stables.

#17 Cambridge School of Weston, Weston, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $51,150

Enrollment: 330

Endowment: $7 million

Fact: Students can go on weekend trips to baseball games at Fenway Park, apple picking, Blue Man Group shows, and trips to Six Flags New England.

#16 Avon Old Farms School, Avon, Conn.

Boarding student tuition: $51,300

Enrollment: 408

Endowment: $32 million

Perks: Avon offers Advanced Placement courses in Environmental Science, Calculus, Statistics, U.S. History, U.S. Government, English, Chemistry, Latin, Studio Art, World History, and Economics.

#15 Wilbraham & Monson Academy, Wilbraham, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $51,425

Enrollment: 425

Endowment: $1 million

Perks: The school has a model trading floor where students can learn about the financial markets.

#14 Northfield Mount Hermon School, Mt. Hermon, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $51,550

Enrollment: 650

Endowment: $121 million

Perks: The school has a farm program where they make soaps, apple cider, jelly, cheese and ice cream.

#13 Cushing Academy, Ashburnham, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $51,575

Enrollment: 445

Endowment: $18 million

Fact: Bette Davis graduated from Cushing Academy in 1926.

#12 Pomfret School, Pomfret, Conn.

Boarding student tuition: $51,750

Enrollment: 356

Endowment: $39 million

Fact: Students can take deep sea fishing trips on the weekends.

#11 Groton School, Groton, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $51,800

Enrollment: 372

Endowment: $305 million

Fact: Groton students end every night by shaking hands with each other.

#10 Stevenson School, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Boarding student tuition: $51,900

Enrollment: 730

Endowment: $24 million

Fact: KSPB, on 91.9 FM, is the school's student-run radio station that records live on-air and has as many as 1.5 million listeners.

#9 The Lawrenceville School, Lawrenceville, N.J.

Boarding student tuition: $52,705

Enrollment: 819

Endowment: $310 million

Perks: The campus features 700 acres, Harry Potter-style inter-house competitions, as well as an indoor ice hockey rink and nine-hole golf course.

#8 Lawrence Academy, Groton, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $52,790

Enrollment: 399

Endowment: $20 million

Perks: For two weeks in March (the 'Winterim'), students can engage in SCUBA diving in Belize, dog sledding in Minnesota, sports journalism, and making stained glass creations, among other things.

#7 Purnell School, Pottersville, N.J.

Boarding student tuition: $52,800

Enrollment: 105

Endowment: $9.9 million

Perks: Every meal served at Purnell, an all-girls school, has vegetarian and vegan options.

#6 Sandy Spring Friends School, Sandy Spring, Md.

Boarding student tuition: $52,850

Enrollment: 553

Endowment: Unavailable

Perks: The campus Community Farm supplies the school with fresh organic seasonal produce and provides students with an education in sustainable food production.

#5 Salisbury School, Salisbury, Conn.

Boarding student tuition: $53,015

Enrollment: 305

Endowment: $42.8 million

Perks: Salisbury's student centre offers a well-stocked snack bar, ping-pong and pool tables, and big screen TVs.

#4 Dana Hall School, Wellesley, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $53,211

Enrollment: 475

Endowment: $21 million

Perks: Dana Hall has a number of summer camps, including a Girls Summer Leadership Program and a Riding centre Horsemanship Camp.

#3 Idyllwild Arts Academy, Idyllwild, Calif.

Boarding student tuition: $53,600

Enrollment: 295

Endowment: $4.8 million

Perks: Surrounded by the San Jacinto mountains of Southern California, Idyllwild's art students are treated to the inspiration of the beautiful landscape.

#2 Woodside Priory School, Portola Valley, Calif.

Boarding student tuition: $53,925

Enrollment: 371

Endowment: Unavailable

Perks: The school has a period, called 'H Block' devoted solely to independent interest clubs and activities.

#1 St. Albans School, Washington, D.C.

Boarding student tuition: $54,151

Enrollment: 575

Endowment: $45 million

Perks: St. Albans offers its own school of public service for a month each summer.

BONUS: The Institut Le Rosey in Rolle, Switzerland is almost $100K annually

Boarding student tuition: $99,566

Enrollment: 400

Endowment: Unavailable

Perks: Students can study up to four languages at a time, and there is a skateboard park on the campus.

Day school can also cost an arm and a leg

