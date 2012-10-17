The 50 Most Expensive Boarding Schools In America

Photo: Flickr/EaglebrookSchool
It can be just as tough to get into some of the nation’s most elite boarding schools as some top colleges—and cost just as much money.Of course, the hefty price tag attached to a boarding school education includes room and board, state-of-the-art facilities, and countless perks like travel programs, community farms and even a model trading floor.
We’ve rounded up the 50 most expensive boarding schools in the U.S., looking at total costs including tuition, room, board and mandatory fees for the 2012 to 2013 school year. Special needs schools were not taken into consideration for this list.
Boarding student tuition: $49,080
Enrollment: 328
Endowment: $78.5 million
Fact: The school was founded in 1814 by Emma Hart Willard. She called the school the Troy Female Seminary, which was renamed for her after her death.
Source: Emma Willard School
Boarding student tuition: $49,100
Enrollment: 358
Endowment: $16 million
Perks: Athletics include five international squash courts, a training room, weight room, wrestling room, hockey rink, and tennis courts.
Source: Canterbury School
Boarding student tuition: $49,130
Enrollment: 347
Fact: St. Mark's has been well-known for its baseball team for many years. A student from the class of 1909 was the first-ever at St. Mark's to throw a no-hitter game.
Source: St. Mark's School
Boarding student tuition: $49,200
Enrollment: 280
Endowment: $20 million
Fact: The Gunnery is part of the Virtual High School Collaborative, which teaches various courses in global online classrooms to students around the world.
Source: The Gunnery
Boarding student tuition: $49,245
Enrollment: 537
Endowment: $441 million
Perks: Students can participate in off-campus programs such as a school year abroad, short-term language exchanges or summer programs, short-term cultural exchanges or service-learning trips.
Source: St. Paul's School
Boarding student tuition: $49,250
Enrollment: 305
Fact: Trinity-Pawling just dedicated the school's Arboretum on September 21, 2012.
Source: Trinity-Pawling School
Boarding student tuition: $49,400
Enrollment: 502
Endowment: $34.8 million
Fact: Known as 'the school by the sea,' Tabor stretches along a half mile of Sippican Harbor on Buzzards Bay in Massachusetts.
Source: Tabor Academy
Boarding student tuition: $49,400
Enrollment: 512
Endowment: $120.3 million
Perks: Hill students invented their own game that they play, called J-ball, which is a cross between baseball and tennis.
Source: The Hill School
Boarding student tuition: $49,500
Enrollment: 303
Perks: St. Andrew's students Skype with students in other countries to practice foreign languages.
Source: St. Andrew's School
Boarding student tuition: $49,500
Enrollment: 305
Endowment: $10.5 million
Perks: New Hampton offers the International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma program, and the tuition includes an iPad for each student, according to the school's director of communications.
Source: New Hampton School
Boarding student tuition: $49,500
Enrollment: 390
Endowment: $75 million
Fact: The Westminster Crossroads Cooperative Learning Program was incorporated in 2002 to help increase the number of Hartford Public High School students who graduate. The program identifies students and supports them through graduation with summer academic enrichment, after-school meetings, and career and college counseling.
Source: Westminster School
Boarding student tuition: $49,575
Enrollment: 432
Perks: The campus has a 65,000-square-foot performing and visual arts centre.
Source: Mercersburg Academy
Boarding student tuition: $49,600
Enrollment: 240
Fact: The school has extensive ski and snowboard programs.
Source: Gould Academy
Boarding student tuition: $49,625
Enrollment: 636
Endowment: $314 million
Perks: Many of the students participate in community service activities, such as serving as mentors to Deerfield elementary school children, building homes for Habitat for Humanity and visiting nursing home residents.
Source: Deerfield Academy
Boarding student tuition: $49,630
Enrollment: 470
Endowment: Unavailable
Perks: Notable alumni include Felicity Huffman, Josh Groban, and Jewel.
Source: Interlochen Arts Academy
Boarding student tuition: $49,750
Enrollment: 280
Endowment: $45 million
Perks: Out Back is a program in outdoor education which ends in a four day-long hike.
Source: Holderness School
Boarding student tuition: $49,750
Enrollment: 365
Endowment: $109 million
Perks: Some students have the opportunity to learn aboard the school's 69-foot-long marine research and sailing school vessel, the Geronimo.
Source: St. George's School
Boarding student tuition: $49,775
Enrollment: 410
Endowment: $33 million
Perks: The school has a museum of paleontology on campus.
Source: The Webb Schools
Boarding student tuition: $49,800
Enrollment: 528
Endowment: $42 million
Perks: The school has a writers' workshop series each year for aspiring student writers.
Source: The Williston Northampton School
Boarding student tuition: $49,865
Enrollment: 369
Endowment: $59 million
Perks: The library offers 35,000 volumes and 87 hours a week during which students can come and study, use the computer labs, or browse the records and archives.
Source: Brooks School
Boarding student tuition: $49,900
Enrollment: 380
Endowment: $51 million
Perks: The Ritt Kellogg Mountain Program offers activities to students like boat building, mountain biking, and rock climbing.
Source: Berkshire School
Boarding student tuition: $49,900
Enrollment: 247
Endowment: Unavailable
Perks: The school has a Harry Potter Day where students are divided into the Hogwarts houses and have a Great Hall-style feast.
Source: Hebron Academy
Boarding student tuition: $49,925
Enrollment: 260
Endowment: $15.9 million
Perks: Dogswood Day is the school's spirit day, where students are split into two teams--the Suns and the Dials--and compete against each other.
Source: Ethel Walker School
Boarding student tuition: $50,198
Enrollment: 160
Endowment: Unavailable
Perks: Faculty members lead kayaking trips in Baja, trips to Disneyland, and annual summer trips for groups of students to go to Bosnia.
Source: San Domenico School
Boarding student tuition: $50,220
Enrollment: 452
Endowment: $66.5 million
Perks: Blair Academy was founded by a 'railroad tycoon.'
Source: Blair Academy
Boarding student tuition: $50,230
Enrollment: 603
Endowment: $27 million
Perks: The school's proximity to New York City makes it ideal for field trips to museums, parks, plays and musicals.
Source: The Masters School
Boarding student tuition: $50,295
Enrollment: 680
Perks: All Loomis Chaffee students plan to attend four-year colleges and universities.
Source: Loomis Chaffee
Boarding student tuition: $50,320
Enrollment: 375
Endowment: $160 million
Perks: Notable alumni include Steve Carrell, Kevin Systrom, and William Hurt.
Source: Middlesex School
Boarding student tuition: $50,350
Enrollment: 345
Endowment: $24 million
Perks: Proctor has many travelling-learning programs such as Ocean Classroom aboard a schooner ship, and learning trips to Segovia, Costa Rica, and Pont l'Abbe.
Source: Proctor Academy
Boarding student tuition: $50,437
Enrollment: 321
Endowment: $55 million
Perks: The school started out in Washington, D.C. but moved to its current location in McLean, Va., in 1931.
Source: The Madeira School
Boarding student tuition: $50,505
Enrollment: 322
Endowment: $93 million
Fact: The school was founded in 1843 by Miss Sarah Porter, a woman who had been a scholar and a master of languages, even teaching herself Hebrew when she was in her 80s.
Source: Miss Porter's School
Boarding student tuition: $50,965
Enrollment: 490
Endowment: Unavailable
Fact: Georgetown Preparatory is the country's only Jesuit boarding school.
Source: Georgetown Preparatory
Boarding student tuition: $50,995
Enrollment: 565
Endowment: $64 million
Perks: The school has indoor tennis courts, a boathouse, rowing centre and stables.
Source: Kent School
Boarding student tuition: $51,150
Enrollment: 330
Endowment: $7 million
Fact: Students can go on weekend trips to baseball games at Fenway Park, apple picking, Blue Man Group shows, and trips to Six Flags New England.
Source: Cambridge School of Weston
Boarding student tuition: $51,300
Enrollment: 408
Endowment: $32 million
Perks: Avon offers Advanced Placement courses in Environmental Science, Calculus, Statistics, U.S. History, U.S. Government, English, Chemistry, Latin, Studio Art, World History, and Economics.
Source: Avon Old Farms School
Boarding student tuition: $51,425
Enrollment: 425
Endowment: $1 million
Perks: The school has a model trading floor where students can learn about the financial markets.
Source: Wilbraham & Monson
Boarding student tuition: $51,550
Enrollment: 650
Endowment: $121 million
Perks: The school has a farm program where they make soaps, apple cider, jelly, cheese and ice cream.
Source: Northfield Mount Hermon
Boarding student tuition: $51,575
Enrollment: 445
Endowment: $18 million
Fact: Bette Davis graduated from Cushing Academy in 1926.
Source: Cushing Academy
Boarding student tuition: $51,750
Enrollment: 356
Endowment: $39 million
Fact: Students can take deep sea fishing trips on the weekends.
Source: Pomfret School
Boarding student tuition: $51,800
Enrollment: 372
Endowment: $305 million
Fact: Groton students end every night by shaking hands with each other.
Source: Groton School
Boarding student tuition: $51,900
Enrollment: 730
Endowment: $24 million
Fact: KSPB, on 91.9 FM, is the school's student-run radio station that records live on-air and has as many as 1.5 million listeners.
Source: Stevenson School
Boarding student tuition: $52,705
Enrollment: 819
Endowment: $310 million
Perks: The campus features 700 acres, Harry Potter-style inter-house competitions, as well as an indoor ice hockey rink and nine-hole golf course.
Source: The Lawrenceville School
Boarding student tuition: $52,790
Enrollment: 399
Endowment: $20 million
Perks: For two weeks in March (the 'Winterim'), students can engage in SCUBA diving in Belize, dog sledding in Minnesota, sports journalism, and making stained glass creations, among other things.
Source: Lawrence Academy
Boarding student tuition: $52,800
Enrollment: 105
Endowment: $9.9 million
Perks: Every meal served at Purnell, an all-girls school, has vegetarian and vegan options.
Source: Purnell School
Boarding student tuition: $52,850
Enrollment: 553
Endowment: Unavailable
Perks: The campus Community Farm supplies the school with fresh organic seasonal produce and provides students with an education in sustainable food production.
Source: Sandy Springs Friends
Boarding student tuition: $53,015
Enrollment: 305
Endowment: $42.8 million
Perks: Salisbury's student centre offers a well-stocked snack bar, ping-pong and pool tables, and big screen TVs.
Source: Salisbury School
Boarding student tuition: $53,211
Enrollment: 475
Endowment: $21 million
Perks: Dana Hall has a number of summer camps, including a Girls Summer Leadership Program and a Riding centre Horsemanship Camp.
Source: Dana Hall School
Boarding student tuition: $53,600
Enrollment: 295
Endowment: $4.8 million
Perks: Surrounded by the San Jacinto mountains of Southern California, Idyllwild's art students are treated to the inspiration of the beautiful landscape.
Source: Idyllwild Arts Academy
Boarding student tuition: $53,925
Enrollment: 371
Endowment: Unavailable
Perks: The school has a period, called 'H Block' devoted solely to independent interest clubs and activities.
Source: Woodside Priory
Boarding student tuition: $54,151
Enrollment: 575
Endowment: $45 million
Perks: St. Albans offers its own school of public service for a month each summer.
Source: St. Albans School
Boarding student tuition: $99,566
Enrollment: 400
Endowment: Unavailable
Perks: Students can study up to four languages at a time, and there is a skateboard park on the campus.
Source: Institut Le Rosey
