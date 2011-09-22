The 37 Most Expensive Boarding Schools In America

Julie Zeveloff, Meredith Galante
Loomis Chaffee

Photo: Loomis Chaffee

It can be just as tough to get into some of the nation’s most elite boarding schools as some top colleges–and cost just as much money.Of course, the hefty price tags attached to a boarding school education include room and board, state-of-the-art facilities and plenty of perks.

We’ve rounded up the 37 most expensive boarding schools in the U.S., looking at total fees including tuition, room, board and fees, for the new school year.

The majority are located in the northeast, with a huge cluster in Massachusetts. California also makes the list several times with a handful of expensive progressive academies.

Note: some of these schools also accept day students, but we only considered costs for boarding students. Special needs schools were not taken into consideration for this list.

#37 Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall, Waltham, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $46,000

Enrollment: 165

Endowment: $1 million

Perks: maths teachers use SmartBoards to solve equations and draw perfect geometric shapes.

Methodology: The boarding schools taken into consideration come from several lists of the nation's top private high schools. Rankings are based on tuition (including room, board, and fees) for boarding-only students in grades 9 through 12 for the 2011-2012 school year.

Source: Boarding School Review

#36 St. Paul's School, Concord, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $46,175

Enrollment: 537

Endowment: $381 million

Fact: Senator John Kerry attended the school in 1962.

#35 Choate Rosemary Hall, Wallingford, Conn.

Boarding student tuition: $46,420

Enrollment: 850

Endowment: $283 million

Perks: The school offers 240 courses with honours sections; and advanced placement in 25 areas.

#34 Avon Old Farms School, Avon, Conn.

Boarding student tuition: $46,650

Enrollment: 404

Endowment: $35 million

Perks: They support tech issues with your laptop on campus.

#33 Miss Porter's School, Farmington, Conn.

Boarding student tuition: $46,650

Enrollment: 333

Endowment: $100 million

Fact: Alumni from the class of 2011 went on to Yale, NYU, and Stanford.

#32 Canterbury School, New Milford, Conn.

Boarding student tuition: $46,775

Enrollment: 358

Endowment: $16 million

Perks: The school schedules weekend events such as a cash cube, hypnotist-comedians, or major theme dances.

#31 St. Mark's School, Southborough, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $46,900

Enrollment: 390

Endowment: $68.9 million

Fact: The students run the community service programs on campus.

#30 Miss Hall's School, Pitssfield, Mass

Boarding student tuition: $46,970

Enrollment: 180

Endowment: $15 million

Perks: Every student is put on the blue or gold team upon their arrival at Miss Hall's and is on that team for life.

#29 Loomis Chaffee, Windsor, Conn.

Boarding student tuition: $47,150

Enrollment: 333

Endowment: $104 million

Fact: The Log, the student newspaper on campus, is completely student-run.

#28 The Gunnery, Washington, Conn.

Boarding student tuition: $47,300

Enrollment: 286

Endowment: $21 million

Fact: The school was founded by Frederick William Gunn in 1850.

#27 Westminster School, Simsbury, Conn.

Boarding student tuition: $47,300

Enrollment: 392

Endowment: $80 million

Perks: The school has a brand new state-of-the-art building called the Armour Academic centre.

#26 Kent School, Kent, Conn.

Boarding student tuition: $47,400

Enrollment: 565

Endowment: $64 million

Perks: The school has a boathouse, rowing centre and stables.

#25 Holderness School, Plymouth, NH

Boarding student tuition: $47,500

Enrollment: 280

Endowment: $45 million

Perks: Each grade goes on a Special Program retreat every year to venture in the outdoors, explore the arts, do group challenges or receive college prep.

#24 Tabor Academy, Marion, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $47,500

Enrollment: 517

Endowment: $36 million

Fact: Students come from 20 countries around the globe.

#23 Brooks School, North Andover, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $47,555

Enrollment: 371

Endowment: $58 million

Fact: The school just built its first new dorm since 1984.

#22 Blair Academy, Blairstown, NJ

Boarding student tuition: $47,600

Enrollment: 454

Endowment: $54 million

Perks: Students are required to dress formally for dinner several nights a week.

#21 Gould Academy, Bethel, Maine

Boarding student tuition: $47,730

Enrollment: 240

Endowment: $8 million

Fact: The school has extensive ski and snowboard programs.

#20 Taft School, Watertown, Conn.

Boarding student tuition: $47,770

Enrollment: 580

Endowment: $203 million

Perks: The average class size at Taft is 12.

#19 The Masters School, Dobbs Ferry, NY

Boarding student tuition: $47,780

Enrollment: 438

Endowment: $24 million

Fact: It's one of the few boarding schools in the New York City area.

#18 Hebron Academy, Hebron, Maine

Boarding student tuition: $47,900

Enrollment: 244

Endowment: $15 million

Perks: The 1,500-acre campus has tons of recreational activities.

#17 Cambridge School of Weston, Weston, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $47,900

Enrollment: 330

Endowment: $130 million

Fact: The school has town meetings to deal with community issues on campus, and they are run by the students.

#16 The Williston Northampton School, Easthampton, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $47,900

Enrollment: 460

Endowment: $42 million

Perks: 125-acre campus with 5 technology centres, a professional theatre, student campus centre, athletic complex, 2 synthetic grass fields, enclosed ice rink and 12 tennis courts.

#15 Concord Academy, Concord, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $48,050

Enrollment: 363

Endowment: $55 Million

Perks: There are more than 20,000 volumes in the library.

#14 The Webb Schools, Claremont, Calif.

Boarding student tuition: $48,090

Enrollment: 400

Endowment: $22 million

Perks: There's a museum of paleontology on campus.

#13 Berkshire School, Sheffield, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $48,100

Enrollment: 394

Endowment: $85 million

Fact: The school offers 27 interscholastic sports.

#12 Georgetown Preparatory School, Bethesda, Md.

Boarding student tuition: $48,160

Enrollment: 484

Endowment: $20 million

Fact: This all-boys school is the only boarding Jesuit school in the country.

#11 Middlesex School, Concord, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $48,390

Enrollment: 375

Endowment: $160 million

Facts: Of the 1,000 applications they receive each year there is a 19 per cent acceptance rate.

#10 The Lawrenceville School, Lawrenceville, NJ

#9 Stevenson School, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Boarding student tuition: $49,100

Enrollment: 530

Endowment: $24 million

Fact: The school is 800 yards from the Pacific Coast.

#8 Pomfret School, Pomfret, Conn.

Boarding student tuition: $49,500

Enrollment: 350

Endowment: $39 million

Fact: The school's campus covers 500 acres.

#7 Cushing Academy, Ashburnham, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $49,600

Enrollment: 445

Endowment: $18 million

Fact: Cushing's mascot is the penguin.

#6 Groton School, Groton, Mass.

#5 Lawrence Academy, Groton, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $50,375

Enrollment: 399

Endowment: $20 million

Perks: Campus is home to a Sony Language Laboratory and six science labs.

#4 St. Albans School, Mount St. Alban, Washington, DC

Boarding student tuition: $50,532

Enrollment: 575

Endowment: $45 million

Fact: The all-boys school educates boys in the National Cathedral Choir.

#3 Sandy Spring Friends School, Sandy Spring, Md.

Boarding student tuition: $50,700 (7-day)

Enrollment: 560 (total)

Endowment: n/a

Fact: The school sits on 140 acres in a historic Quaker community.

#2 Woodside Priory School, Portola Valley, Calif.

Boarding student tuition: $51,100

Enrollment: 370

Endowment: $8 million

Perks: Priory is the only Benedictine prep school in California.

#1 Dana Hall School, Wellesley, Mass.

Boarding student tuition: $51,109

Enrollment: 363

Endowment: $55 million

Fact: The school's Dance and Performance Space, a 2,500-square-foot, professional-level dance studio, was designed by renowned architect Graham Gund.

BONUS: At THINK Global School, tuition is $125,000 per year

The world's first 'global and mobile' school, tuition for a year at THINK is an incredible $125,000.

Instead of studying on a traditional campus, students travel to three international locations during each academic year.

This year, students will study in Cuenca, Ecuador; Chiang Mai, Thailand, and Berlin, Germany.

Enrollment: 27 (grades 9-11)

Endowment: $10 million

Day school can also cost an arm and a leg

