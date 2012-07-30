14 Of The Most Extravagant Birthday Parties

Photo: Snoop Dogg

When famous people celebrate their birthdays, they tend to go all out.But some of them really go over the top, spending millions of dollars on food, entertainment and party favours to ensure they throw the party to end all parties.



We’ve found some of the crazies birthday parties that celebrities and the super-rich have thrown in the past decade.

Maybe next year, we’ll get an invitation to one of them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.