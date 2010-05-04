The 15 Most Expensive NYC Banker Homes

Caxton Associates founder Bruce Kovner bought this beautiful Georgian mansion in 1999 and converted it to a science fiction fortress.

From Cityfile: The home features a two-story master bedroom, more than a dozen baths, a book vault, and a media room that is entirely soundproof. The secretive billionaire is also believed to have installed a lead-lined 'safe room' on the fourth floor of his townhouse that's capable of protecting Kovner in the event of a dirty bomb or chemical weapons attack.