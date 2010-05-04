The 15 Most Expensive NYC Banker Homes

Gus Lubin
blankfein home

Photo: 15cpw.com

Multiple fireplaces, a vast library constructed from wood of a single walnut tree, servants quarters, 10,000 square feet indoors, multiple terraces… just an average home for Wall Street execs.We’ve picked out 15 of the most expensive banker homes in Manhattan.

Adam Sender's $8.1 million penthouse at 15 Broad Street

The founder of Exile Capital Management bought the top floor at Downtown by Philippe Stack in 2007 (the development includes the old JP Morgan building -- front -- and the 15 Broad Street tower -- back). The penthouse includes 6,300 square feet of living space plus three terraces. We expect Sender has filled it with his vast contemporary art collection and lots of computer monitors.

Inside Sender's Penthouse*

*Photo from previous owner via New York Residence

Jamie Dimon's (est.) $10 million double apartment at 1185 Park Ave

The CEO of JP Morgan combined a $4.9 million apartment with another he already owned. We assuming his spread cost around $10 million in 2004 -- and more today. One unique feature is a sound-proofed area where Jamie listens to Frank Sinatra at full volume.

Source: Last Man Standing

Richard Perry's $11 million Sutton Place penthouse

Perry Capital's founder bought the full floor penthouse at 1 Sutton Place in 2000. The interior is a modern art dream and was featured in Vogue magazine. Note his Jeff Koons sculpture on the roof.

Source: Curbed and Cityfile

Inside Perry's Penthouse

Source: Vogue

Inside Perry's Penthouse

Source: Vogue

Robert Kelly's $14.7 million Lenox Hill townhouse

BNY Mellon's CEO bought this five-story 19th century mansion (the reddish one) in 2007. Kelly renovated the townhouse with various trimmings of luxury, like library shelves built with wood from a single walnut tree. A prominent architectural feature -- which you can't see -- is a stunning two-story bronze window facing an inner garden.

Source: Blockshopper and StreetEasy

Vikram Pandit's $18 million palace at the Beresford

Citi's CEO bought the apartment in 2007 from the late Tony Randall. Pandit's pad has four bedrooms, eight walk-in closets, a 21-foot eat-in kitchen, private elevator, and 20 parkside windows.

Source: NY Observer

Inside Pandit's Palace*

*Photo from previous owner, Tony Randall

Source: NY Observer, Berg Properties

Inside Pandit's Palace*

*Photo from previous owner, Tony Randall

Source: NY Observer, Berg Properties

Jim Chanos' $20 million triplex at East 75th

Chanos bought the penthouse of a 1930 mansion in 2008. It has 7,800 square feet and 3,600 square feet outdoors, overlooking Central Park, and a master suite with two fireplaces.

Source: Blockshopper and NY Observer

Inside Chanos's Penthouse

George Soros' $24 million duplex at 1060 Fifth Ave

As part of a 2005 divorce settlement, the legendary financier paid his ex $24 mil to keep this gem.

Source: Cityfile

Lloyd Blankfein's $27 million four bedroom at 15 Central Park West

Goldman's CEO bought into the brand-new 15 CPW skyscraper in 2007.

Source: Cityfile

Inside Lloyd's Lair*

*Photo of a typical top-shelf apartment at 15 CPW

Kovner's $27.5 million fifth avenue fortress (including $10 million in renovations)

Caxton Associates founder Bruce Kovner bought this beautiful Georgian mansion in 1999 and converted it to a science fiction fortress.

From Cityfile: The home features a two-story master bedroom, more than a dozen baths, a book vault, and a media room that is entirely soundproof. The secretive billionaire is also believed to have installed a lead-lined 'safe room' on the fourth floor of his townhouse that's capable of protecting Kovner in the event of a dirty bomb or chemical weapons attack.

Dubin's $30 million mansion at 1040 Fifth Ave

The co-founder of Highbridge Capital Management bought Jackie Kennedy Onassis's old apartment in 2006. Taking up all of the fifteenth floor, the apartment has four bedrooms, two dressing rooms, a staff room, a library, living room, dining room, conservatory, two terraces, three fireplaces, five and a half bathrooms and a wine room.

Source: Cityfile and pinkpillbox

Inside Dubin's Mansion*

*Photos from the David Koch era, who owned the apartment after Jackie

Inside Dubin's Mansion*

*Photos from the David Koch era, who owned the apartment after Jackie

Stephen Schwarzman's $30 million triplex at 740 Park

Blackstone's CEO has 11 fireplaces, 37 rooms, 43 closets, a gym, sauna, steam room, billiards room, screening room, and servants' quarters. He bought the place in 2000, so it's worth much more now.

Source: Cityfile

Steve Feinberg's $34.75 million Egyptian mansion (includes $15 million in renovations)

Inside Feinberg's Mansion

From Gillis Architects

Inside Feinberg's Mansion

From Gillis Architects

Sandy Weill's $42.4 million penthouse at 15 CPW (lower tower)

Weill bought this 6,744 square footer (with 2,000 square feet of terrace) in 2007, right after pulling out of Citi.

Source: Cityfile

Daniel Loeb's $45 million penthouse at 15 CPW (upper tower)

Third point LLC founder Daniel Loeb bought one of the very best apartments at 15 CPW in 2008. His 10,700 square foot pad features 360-degree views, servant's quarters, an expansive deck, and a library.

Source: Cityfile

Phil Falcone's $49 million double mansion at West 67th Street

Hedge funder Falcone bought this awesome mansion in 2008 from Penthouse publisher Bob Guccione, who had installed gaga features like marble columns with his face carved in them.

Source: Curbed

Inside Falcone's Villa*

*Photo from Brown Harris Stevens realty catalogue before Falcone moved in.

Inside Falcone's Villa*

*Photo from Brown Harris Stevens realty catalogue before Falcone moved in.

Don't miss...

How To Do A Hamptons Weekend On The Cheap

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.