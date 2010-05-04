The 15 Most Expensive NYC Banker Homes

Photo: 15cpw.com
Multiple fireplaces, a vast library constructed from wood of a single walnut tree, servants quarters, 10,000 square feet indoors, multiple terraces… just an average home for Wall Street execs.We’ve picked out 15 of the most expensive banker homes in Manhattan.
The founder of Exile Capital Management bought the top floor at Downtown by Philippe Stack in 2007 (the development includes the old JP Morgan building -- front -- and the 15 Broad Street tower -- back). The penthouse includes 6,300 square feet of living space plus three terraces. We expect Sender has filled it with his vast contemporary art collection and lots of computer monitors.
The CEO of JP Morgan combined a $4.9 million apartment with another he already owned. We assuming his spread cost around $10 million in 2004 -- and more today. One unique feature is a sound-proofed area where Jamie listens to Frank Sinatra at full volume.
Source: Last Man Standing
BNY Mellon's CEO bought this five-story 19th century mansion (the reddish one) in 2007. Kelly renovated the townhouse with various trimmings of luxury, like library shelves built with wood from a single walnut tree. A prominent architectural feature -- which you can't see -- is a stunning two-story bronze window facing an inner garden.
Source: Blockshopper and StreetEasy
Citi's CEO bought the apartment in 2007 from the late Tony Randall. Pandit's pad has four bedrooms, eight walk-in closets, a 21-foot eat-in kitchen, private elevator, and 20 parkside windows.
Source: NY Observer
Chanos bought the penthouse of a 1930 mansion in 2008. It has 7,800 square feet and 3,600 square feet outdoors, overlooking Central Park, and a master suite with two fireplaces.
Source: Blockshopper and NY Observer
As part of a 2005 divorce settlement, the legendary financier paid his ex $24 mil to keep this gem.
Source: Cityfile
Caxton Associates founder Bruce Kovner bought this beautiful Georgian mansion in 1999 and converted it to a science fiction fortress.
From Cityfile: The home features a two-story master bedroom, more than a dozen baths, a book vault, and a media room that is entirely soundproof. The secretive billionaire is also believed to have installed a lead-lined 'safe room' on the fourth floor of his townhouse that's capable of protecting Kovner in the event of a dirty bomb or chemical weapons attack.
The co-founder of Highbridge Capital Management bought Jackie Kennedy Onassis's old apartment in 2006. Taking up all of the fifteenth floor, the apartment has four bedrooms, two dressing rooms, a staff room, a library, living room, dining room, conservatory, two terraces, three fireplaces, five and a half bathrooms and a wine room.
Source: Cityfile and pinkpillbox
Blackstone's CEO has 11 fireplaces, 37 rooms, 43 closets, a gym, sauna, steam room, billiards room, screening room, and servants' quarters. He bought the place in 2000, so it's worth much more now.
Source: Cityfile
Weill bought this 6,744 square footer (with 2,000 square feet of terrace) in 2007, right after pulling out of Citi.
Source: Cityfile
Third point LLC founder Daniel Loeb bought one of the very best apartments at 15 CPW in 2008. His 10,700 square foot pad features 360-degree views, servant's quarters, an expansive deck, and a library.
Source: Cityfile
Hedge funder Falcone bought this awesome mansion in 2008 from Penthouse publisher Bob Guccione, who had installed gaga features like marble columns with his face carved in them.
Source: Curbed
