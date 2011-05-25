11 Ridiculously Expensive Items For Your Spoiled Toddler

Photo: BornRich
What can you buy for a million-dollar baby? Whether it’s a diamond-studded sterling spoon worth $1,230 or a gold pram with a sound system worth $6,000, here are some gift ideas for the kid who has it all.
These items take spoiling your child to a new level.
This post originally appeared at Born Rich.
Price: $600
Although there's no better place than mum's arms for a child, some uber-rich mothers think this Gucci baby carrier works just as well.
The design is comfortable for both mother and child, is made in classic and durable fabric in a classic brown hue, and has adjustable straps that can bear weight up to 9 kgs.
Many celebrity mums--including Gwen Stefani and Angeline Jolie--have been spotted carrying their lil' ones in these carriers.
Price: $1,136
Amanda Jenner has created this Swarovski crystal-studded toilet seat that will make potty-training your toddler a less painful experience.
Known as the My Carry Potty, the seat is available in bright pink with and covered in sparkling gems.
Price: $1,230
Born holding a silver spoon--quite literally! Designer Christofle designed this sterling baby spoon. which has a diamond chip embedded at its tip.
Those who can't afford diamonds can also settle for slightly cheaper sapphire version.
Price: Not Listed
With this high chair, emblazoned with Swarovski Crystals, your rich kid can make a mess with their baby food in luxury.
It's designed by Carla Monchen and made with sturdy metal frames and supporting armrests--keeping the comfort of your angel in mind.
The chair was nominated for the Kind und Jugend Innovations Award in 2007.
Price: $2,500
This one-of-a-kind stroller, designed by KidKustoms, has an aircraft-inspired design can be customised with pearl paint jobs and pinstriped leather seats and tops.
You can also get custom-made rims and tires so your toddler can roll around in style.
Price: $6,000
This gold pram features blue satin lining and ultra-luxuriant ermine fur inside.
The high-tech soundsystem can play nursery songs that will lull your baby to sleep.
Price: $10,000
When a regular teddy bear is not just enough for your kid, this stuffed toy--named Snuffles--might make the cut.
His eyes are black Tahitian pearls, and his fur is made out of white alpaca's coat.
Snuffles also has a 10-carat diamond necklace with a white gold chain.
Price: $17,000
This 3-karat diamond is a replica of genuine silicone nipple, and has 278 diamonds set in European white gold.
It can be customised with an engraving of your baby's birthday or name.
Price: $19,995
Sleep has a price tag, especially when it's for super-rich offspring.
This crib, which is designed to look like a royal carriage from a dreamland, has a cedar frame and birch details.
The attached changing table is the carriage's luggage rack, and the front is covered with a soft leather seat.
Price: $1.28 million
If the other gifts didn't meet your standards, here's the most expensive toy for your tot--a rocking horse made out of 24-karat gold.
It's designed by Japanese jewelry designer Ginza Tanaka and meant to pay tribute the birth of Prince Hisahito.
