11 Ridiculously Expensive Items For Your Spoiled Toddler

Megha Chaturvedi
baby toys

Photo: BornRich

What can you buy for a million-dollar baby? Whether it’s a diamond-studded sterling spoon worth $1,230 or a gold pram with a sound system worth $6,000, here are some gift ideas for the kid who has it all.

These items take spoiling your child to a new level.

This post originally appeared at Born Rich.

Hand-Tuned Baby Rattles

Gucci Baby Carrier

Price: $600

Although there's no better place than mum's arms for a child, some uber-rich mothers think this Gucci baby carrier works just as well.

The design is comfortable for both mother and child, is made in classic and durable fabric in a classic brown hue, and has adjustable straps that can bear weight up to 9 kgs.

Many celebrity mums--including Gwen Stefani and Angeline Jolie--have been spotted carrying their lil' ones in these carriers.

Swarovski Crystal-Studded Toilet Seat

Price: $1,136

Amanda Jenner has created this Swarovski crystal-studded toilet seat that will make potty-training your toddler a less painful experience.

Known as the My Carry Potty, the seat is available in bright pink with and covered in sparkling gems.

Diamond Sterling Baby Spoon

Price: $1,230

Born holding a silver spoon--quite literally! Designer Christofle designed this sterling baby spoon. which has a diamond chip embedded at its tip.

Those who can't afford diamonds can also settle for slightly cheaper sapphire version.

Swarovski Crystal-Studded High Chair

Price: Not Listed

With this high chair, emblazoned with Swarovski Crystals, your rich kid can make a mess with their baby food in luxury.

It's designed by Carla Monchen and made with sturdy metal frames and supporting armrests--keeping the comfort of your angel in mind.

The chair was nominated for the Kind und Jugend Innovations Award in 2007.

Price: $2,500

This one-of-a-kind stroller, designed by KidKustoms, has an aircraft-inspired design can be customised with pearl paint jobs and pinstriped leather seats and tops.

You can also get custom-made rims and tires so your toddler can roll around in style.

Gold-Plated Pram With Sound System

Price: $6,000

This gold pram features blue satin lining and ultra-luxuriant ermine fur inside.

The high-tech soundsystem can play nursery songs that will lull your baby to sleep.

Price: $10,000

When a regular teddy bear is not just enough for your kid, this stuffed toy--named Snuffles--might make the cut.

His eyes are black Tahitian pearls, and his fur is made out of white alpaca's coat.

Snuffles also has a 10-carat diamond necklace with a white gold chain.

Diamond Pacifier

Price: $17,000

This 3-karat diamond is a replica of genuine silicone nipple, and has 278 diamonds set in European white gold.

It can be customised with an engraving of your baby's birthday or name.

Price: $19,995

Sleep has a price tag, especially when it's for super-rich offspring.

This crib, which is designed to look like a royal carriage from a dreamland, has a cedar frame and birch details.

The attached changing table is the carriage's luggage rack, and the front is covered with a soft leather seat.

Golden Rocking Horse

Price: $1.28 million

If the other gifts didn't meet your standards, here's the most expensive toy for your tot--a rocking horse made out of 24-karat gold.

It's designed by Japanese jewelry designer Ginza Tanaka and meant to pay tribute the birth of Prince Hisahito.

