11 Ridiculously Expensive Items For Your Spoiled Toddler

Price: $600

Although there's no better place than mum's arms for a child, some uber-rich mothers think this Gucci baby carrier works just as well.

The design is comfortable for both mother and child, is made in classic and durable fabric in a classic brown hue, and has adjustable straps that can bear weight up to 9 kgs.

Many celebrity mums--including Gwen Stefani and Angeline Jolie--have been spotted carrying their lil' ones in these carriers.