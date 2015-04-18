The 30 most expensive homes in sports

The biggest names in sports pay top dollar for homes that feature everything they need to relax off the court, field, or ring.
From Manny Pacquiao’s new $US12 million pad to Kobe Bryant’s Orange County mansion — complete with a hair salon and shark tank — it’s safe to say that these sports titans truly live in the lap of luxury.
We estimated the approximate current value of each house by looking at recent sales and public assessors’ records, and speaking to expert realtors and appraisers in these homes’ markets.
Boxer
Estimated value: $US3.6 million
Mayweather's mansion in the middle of the Las Vegas desert has 24-foot ceilings, crystal chandeliers, walls covered in red silk and textured glass, and every luxury imaginable. Its two-story movie theatre, touch-screen video games affixed to the kitchen counter, golf course, and wet bar make it the perfect place to rejuvenate between fights.
He listed the 'half Bellagio and half Caesar's Palace'-style home for $US3.45 million in 2013 -- the highest list price ever placed on it -- but withdrew it in February of last year, according to Las Vegas real estate expert Joe Herrera, co-founder of The Joe Taylor Group. With a 600-square-foot walk-in closet and space for his fleet of sports cars, we can't imagine why he'd ever want to leave.
To estimate the approximate current value of the homes, we looked at recent sales and public assessors' records, and we spoke to expert realtors and appraisers in these homes' markets.
Tennis player
Estimated value: $US4.1 million
Little is known about the place second-ranked tennis player Maria Sharapova calls home.
In 2013 she swapped out her Manhattan Beach, California, mansion for a quaint, $US4.1 million oceanview property in the Hill section. She's a pillar of the M.B. community, having trained there for years and been awarded the key to the city in 2012.
Her other home, a Mediterranean-style home in Longboat Key, Florida -- valued at $US1.2 million -- offers four bedrooms, a swimming pool, and a boat dock. She reportedly bought it with her winnings just before her 20th birthday.
Golfer
Estimated value: $US5.2 million
In Rory McIlroy's 15,000-square-foot home in Jupiter, Florida, there's more than enough space for the 25-year-old golf champion to entertain. The estate holds six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, along with a game room, private gym, and, of course, a putting green. It was purchased in 2012 for $US9.5 million, but it's currently appraised for about $US5.2 million.
Right on the water, the house serves as a serene getaway from McIlroy's busy life. The location also provides space to dock a yacht, should he choose to purchase one.
Florida isn't McIlroy's only dwelling either; rumour has it that he's currently living on Dubai's famous Palm Jumeirah island.
Retired Los Angeles Lakers player
Estimated value: $US5.9 million
Anyone looking for a piece of paradise can now claim Laker legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Maui mansion as their own. Abdul-Jabbar listed the spacious palace for $US5.9 million last September, but it has yet to sell.
Custom-built to accommodate his 7'2' frame, the home sits right on the water and features an abundance of natural sunlight throughout. Inside, there are three bedrooms and two lava rock fireplaces. Not ready to hit the beach yet? Cool off in the 50-foot pool.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Fox Sports commentator
Estimated value: $US5.95 million
Last year, two-time Super Bowl winner Troy Aikman scooped up not one, but two multi-million mansions in the Dallas area, just three months apart. The first of his two purchases, a custom-built house in Highland Park, was originally listed in November for $US5.3 million, but Aikman upped the stakes one month later to $US5.95 million.
The 10,000-square-foot mansion lies in Highland Park's discreet Mount Vernon neighbourhood. It has a crop of unusual rooms, such as a wine tasting room, a game room, and a media room with a concessions bar counter.
For now though, Aikman's keeping his second 2013 purchase: a charming, 73-year-old brick-laid home he acquired for $US4.3 million. The property overlooks Connor Lake and boasts vista views from every angle.
Denver Broncos quarterback
Estimated value: $US6.6 million
The five-time NFL MVP locked down this 16,464-square-foot estate in 2012 when he joined the Broncos. He actually got a good deal -- the previous owner bought the house in 2005 for $US5.7 million, but Manning paid only $US4.58 million for it, according to Inside Real Estate News.
Sitting on 3.4 acres of Colorado land, it has some pretty fun amenities: an elevator that lets off on all three levels, heated floors in the master bathroom, a safe room, a gun room, an AMX computer home manager system with LCD screens throughout the home, and an oversized, heated seven-car garage.
Los Angeles Lakers guard
Estimated value: $US6.9 million
Originally listed for $US8.6 million, the price of Bryant's 20,000-square-foot Newport Coast mansion -- which has been sitting on the market since August 2013 -- just dropped down to $US6.9 million. Despite the home's many amenities, including a shark tank and hair salon, Bryant seems to be having trouble finding a buyer.
The luxe estate also features an outdoor entertaining area with a pool and a hot tub, a movie theatre, and beautiful ocean views.
Bryant and his wife Vanessa bought the property in 2001 from sports agent and rare coin collector Dwight Manley, who paid $US1.7 million for the house in the late '90s.
Retired NBA player and TNT analyst
Estimated value: $US7.6 million
Shaq bought his Floridian palace in 1993 for $US3.95 million. The 70,000-square-foot mansion, which once made a memorable appearance on 'MTV Cribs,' contains a basketball court, a massive garage for his thirty sports cars, and a life-sized Superman statue greeting boaters on the dock.
In 2012, Shaq also bought a modest five-bedroom home just down the road from his mansion for just $US235,000. He sold the house last summer; TMZ originally reported that the abode went for a mere $US10, but that wasn't true -- it sold for a reasonable $US240,000, netting him $US5,000.
Retired Cincinnati Reds player and former ESPN commentator
Estimated value: $US7.9 million
Located on beautiful Lake Chase, Barry Larkin's Orlando retreat is the perfect home for any recreationist -- and can be yours for $US7.9 million, as it's currently on the market.
The plush dwelling features separate boat and jet ski docks, a lighted tennis court, a basketball court, two 155-gallon aquariums, and a full outdoor kitchen with theatre and fireplace. In the mood for some entertainment? Hit the disco lounge or take in views of the nightly fireworks from Disney and Universal amusement parks -- seen from nearly every room.
Miami Heat guard
Estimated value: $US8.8 million
After reportedly looking at over 50 houses, Dwyane Wade purchased his 13,000-square-foot Miami mansion in 2010 for $US10.6 million, a steal from the $US17.9 million asking price. However, the Miami-Dade property appraiser assesses the market value at only $US8.8 million currently.
Even so, Wade's massive home is packed with amenities, including a cabana with a wet bar, guest house, and a sizable pool. Even the family pets live well inside an air-conditioned dog house.
Golfer
Estimated value: $US9.5 million
As of June 2014, golfer Hunter Mahan and his wife Kandi's exquisite Dallas mansion is on the market for $US9.5 million.
Located inside the esteemed Preston Hollow neighbourhood, the 16,655-square-foot house includes five bedrooms and six full bathrooms, and offers a 12-car garage, infinity pool, and full outdoor kitchen.
There's plenty of room to play here, too -- even on a rainy day -- with both indoor and outdoor basketball courts, as well as a golf simulator in Mahan's 'man cave.'
New England Patriots owner
Estimated value: $US9.6 million
Not too far from Gillette Stadium, Kraft's two-story, Colonial-style home sits in the beautiful (and affluent) Boston suburb of Chestnut Hill. Built in 1915, it has seven bedrooms and 7.5 baths.
He also keeps a chicken coop, although his feathered friends are exiled to the family's place in Cape Cod in summer months.
Houston Texans owner
Estimated value: $US10.5 million
Bob McNair's owner's suite in Reliant Stadium may be big enough to house a small jet -- and has both an ice cream sundae station and omelet station -- but his mansion in his team's city offers eight bathrooms, three bedrooms, and a three-level elevator.
Located near River Oaks Country Club, where McNair unwinds with rounds of golf, the home also has an expansive pool to escape the Houston heat.
Center for the Miami Heat
Estimated value: $US11 million
Though he originally listed it for $US14.5 million, Chris Bosh cut the price of his Los Angeles palace -- a 10,700-square-foot villa in Palisades Highlands -- down to $US11 million. The home comes overflowing with luxurious amenities, including an outdoor kitchen, private gym, pizza oven, and an infinity pool with a swim-up bar.
Before putting the property on the market, Bosh rented it out for $US45,000 per month. Rapper Childish Gambino -- commonly known as Donald Glover -- used the pad to record his 2013 album 'Because The Internet.'
Bosh also owns a Florida mansion just south of La Gorce Island, which he purchased in 2010 for a steep $US12.5 million, where he and his wife Adrienne currently live. The residence features 20-foot ceilings and an all-white design. It has a gourmet chef's kitchen, courtyard gardens, a barbecue area, and a heated infinity pool with unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay.
Boxer
Estimated value: $US12.5 million
Even a hefty $US12.5 million wasn't enough for Manny Pacquiao to acquire his new Beverly Hills digs in March -- the professional boxer had to throw in four tickets to his upcoming May 2 fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. (which go for up to $US7,500 apiece) to tip the deal in his favour.
But Pacquiao's new home proves worth the trouble. The 10,000-square-foot residence sports seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as a theatre room, an outdoor patio, and a sizable pool. It also has granite countertops in the kitchen, and natural light throughout.
Retired New York Yankees player
Estimated value: $US13.1 million
With seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, Jeter's Floridian palace is a huge, vacation-like getaway. The backyard kisses the water and sports a gorgeous swimming pool and private dock. At 30,000 square feet, the place is 'nearly the size of a Best Buy electronics store.'
Jeter also owns a house in North Tampa's gated Avila Golf and Country Club community, a $US1 million dollar dwarf compared to this newer monster.
When he played for the Yankees, Jeter owned a lavish penthouse in New York's Trump World Tower -- a place he sold in the spring of 2012 for $US15.5 million.
New England Patriots quarterback
Estimated value: $US14 million
Despite selling their eco-friendly Los Angeles mansion to Dr. Dre for $US40 million last summer, Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen still retain some major real estate. In fact, the couple's New York City apartment in the exclusive One Madison building is reportedly worth $US14 million.
The apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking views of Manhattan, and a gym, steam room, and library on-site. Interested in calling the place home? The apartment can be rented out for a mere $US40,000 per month.
The Brady-Bündchen family also has a new mansion in Brookline, Massachusetts' Chestnut Hill neighbourhood, near where the Pats play. They bought the land for $US4 million in 2013 and started building on it -- it's nearly move-in ready as of September.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward
Estimated value: $US15 million
Lebron James' Miami mansion is on the market for a cool $US15 million, a $US2 million cut from his original listing of $US17 million.
The oceanfront property overlooks Biscayne Bay in Coconut Grove, and comes complete with a wine cellar, infinity pool, and home theatre. The massive property features a rooftop deck and three-car garage as well.
James also famously owns a 19-room mega-home in Akron, Ohio, which he purchased in 2003. He has nearly tripled the living area to a staggering 30,000 square feet, though he reportedly has plans to demolish it and start over. Currently, the home includes a sports bar, aquarium, barbershop, and a master bedroom suite with a two-story walk-in closet.
Charlotte Hornets owner
Estimated value: $US16 million
After trying twice to sell it at auction, Michael Jordan relisted his Highland Park, Illinois, estate for $US16 million, according to Zillow. It's a steep cut from the $US29 million that the house was originally on the market for.
It comes with top-notch accoutrements, including a pool with a grass island in the middle, a door from the Playboy Mansion, a table designed to evoke the streets of Baghdad, and MJ-branded golf flags. Why he'd want to leave all that is a mystery, but now, at nearly half price, it's quite the steal.
Dallas Cowboys owner
Estimated value: $US16.6 million
Jones made his home in the affluent Dallas neighbourhood of Highland Park, in a magnificent six-bed, five-bath chateau that comes equipped with a deck, spa, pool, tennis court, and 'detached servants quarters.'
Built in 1931, the home is large even for the neighbourhood -- 14,000 square feet -- but just the right size for a man who made billions on a good investment.
Dallas Mavericks owner
Estimated value: $US17.2 million
Cuban lives in a monster that easily rivals fellow Dallas team owner Jerry Jones. Cuban built his giant home, the ninth most expensive in Dallas, in 1997. It gives him the perfect vantage point to attend the games of his basketball team, the Dallas Mavericks.
Cuban's massive home is worth about $US17.2 million, according to the Dallas Central Appraisal District office -- a major bargain for 24,000 square feet, 10 bedrooms, and 13 bathrooms.
Tennis coach, retired player
Estimated value: $US19.8 million
Eight-time major tennis champion Ivan Lendl's Connecticut mansion is available for a cool $US20 million. Though he's owned the land since the late '80s, Lendl put the property on the market in July.
The 450-acre estate features a custom-built staircase, an indoor gymnasium, and a home gym complete with both a sauna and steam room. The property also boasts a pool, basketball court, guesthouse... and tennis court, obviously.
More than just a house, the property comes equipped with capacious gardens and a horse paddock on the land as well.
Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club owner
Estimated value: $US21.3 million
Code-named 'Summera House,' Henry's 33-room mega mansion outside Boston sits on property previously owned by the notorious Frank McCourt, the former owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. After purchasing McCourt's house in 2009, Henry razed it and began construction on a lavish new home.
The house features six bedrooms, nine full baths, six half baths, nine fireplaces, multiple Doric columns, and a grand entry way off the street. There's also a two-tier garage, a conservatory, and a home theatre. Unsurprisingly, it's one of the most expensive homes in the Brookline neighbourhood.
Retired San Francisco Giants pitcher
Estimated value: $US25 million
'Big Unit' Randy Johnson's vast 25,000-square-foot mansion at the base of Mummy Mountain in Paradise Valley, Arizona, is up for grabs. On the market since last August, the Mediterranean-style home, listed for $US25 million, offers seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, a separate guesthouse, and a custom gym.
The place also comes equipped with a host of luxuries, including a temperature-controlled wine cellar, wood-burning pizza oven, and a movie theatre with a working ticket booth.
Though his mansion remains on the market, Johnson also sold another house in Dana Point, California, for $US6.25 million earlier this year. The 5,500-square-foot home featured five bedrooms, an outdoor kitchen, and a pool.
Retired golfer
Estimated value: $US25 million
Greg 'The Shark' Norman listed his Boca Raton home for a cool $US25 million in June 2013 and, according to The Real Deal, it's still on the market for the same unwavering tag price.
With seven bedrooms and 19 bathrooms, the near-30,000-square-foot home has four floors, a 10-car garage, and greenery all around. And it's getting even bigger: Last summer, Norman obtained a $US15 million loan to expand the estate even further.
For its price, it's nearly double the value of the second-most expensive home on the block.
Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers owner
Estimated value: $US27 million
Money is hardly an issue for billionaire Paul Allen, but even so, he landed a deal on his Silicon Valley estate, paying only $US27 million off of a $US31.8 million asking price.
Just one of Allen's many properties (he also owns homes in Seattle, Hawaii, and New York, to name a few), the 22,000-square-foot Atherton manor sits across two acres, and features a whopping seven fireplaces and vaulted ceilings throughout. Other amenities include a movie theatre, fire pit, and guest house.
Golfer
Estimated value: $US45.5 million
Woods moved into his new Florida mansion in 2011, following his divorce. The house itself, while impressive with its huge oceanview windows and large wine cellar, has a whole lot more for Woods to enjoy: It also comes equipped with many property-side luxuries, like a running track and a 3.5-acre backyard golf course.
After a long day on the course, Woods can cool off in either the 100-foot lap pool or 60-foot diving pool. The property also features a combination tennis/basketball court, in case he'd rather unwind by shooting a few hoops.
Retired soccer player
Estimated value: $US57.1 million
In October 2013, David and Victoria Beckham sold their 12-acre Hertfordshire estate for £12 million and snatched up a new 'Beckingham Palace' in Kensington & Chelsea. The reported
£30 million they paid for it, plus the
£5million set aside for renovation, would come out to US$57.1 million.
The home, they say, is beautiful: Largely unaltered for the last 150 years, it's more than 9,000 square feet, with seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a panic room. Victoria Beckham was in charge of redecorating, and is said to have recruited the talent of friend and interior designer Kelly Hoppen to bring her posh vision to life.
Former Texas Rangers and Liverpool Football Club owner
Estimated value: $US100 million
Tom Hicks' lavish Dallas residence, known as the Hicks Estate, is up for sale -- for a lofty $US100 million. That's a significant step down from its orginal $US135 million listing in 2013, but it still remains the most expensive home in Dallas.
The formidable price tag isn't unfounded, however. The lavish home, located in the highly-regarded Preston Hollow neighbourhood, sits on 25 acres of land and covers over 50,000 square feet. Inside, there's 'his' and 'hers' closets and bathrooms, a movie theatre, a panic room, and seven garages. That's not all: The outdoor space features a country club-sized pool and a helipad.
Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Rams, and Arsenal FC owner
Estimated value: >$US132.5 million
In November 2012, Kroenke bought the 124,000-acre Broken O Ranch in Augusta, Montana, for a staggering $US132.5 million. Broken O Ranch, which dates back to the 1800s, has an enormous capacity for agriculture and raising cattle, meaning it's a money-maker.
If that weren't enough, Kroenke also owns Wyoming's 540,000-acre Q Creek Ranch, the largest contiguous ranch in the Rocky Mountains.
These, plus other properties, make Kroenke the eighth largest landowner in the country, with a total of 864,000 acres under his belt buckle.
