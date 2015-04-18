The 30 most expensive homes in sports

www.opulenceinternationalrealty.com and Ty Wright/Getty Images Lebron James’ Miami pad is currently on the market for $US15 million.

The biggest names in sports pay top dollar for homes that feature everything they need to relax off the court, field, or ring.

From Manny Pacquiao’s new $US12 million pad to Kobe Bryant’s Orange County mansion — complete with a hair salon and shark tank — it’s safe to say that these sports titans truly live in the lap of luxury.

We estimated the approximate current value of each house by looking at recent sales and public assessors’ records, and speaking to expert realtors and appraisers in these homes’ markets.

