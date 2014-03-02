The 28 Most Expensive Homes In Sports

The titans of the sports world rake in millions each year from team contracts, prize money, endorsements, and appearance fees.
And they sure do know how to treat themselves.
From Kobe Bryant’s Orange County mansion, complete with a hair salon and a shark tank, to the Floridian palace Anna Kournikova shares with beau Enrique Iglesias, these over-the-top homes define luxury.
To estimate the approximate current value of the houses, we looked at recent sales and public assessors’ records, and we spoke to expert realtors and appraisers in these homes’ markets.
Boxer
Estimated value: $US3.4 million
Mayweather's hideout mansion in the middle of the Las Vegas desert has 24-foot ceilings, crystal chandeliers, walls covered in red silk and textured glass, and every luxury imaginable. Its two-story movie theatre, touch-screen video games affixed to the kitchen counter, golf course, and wet bar make it the perfect place to rejuvenate between fights.
He listed the 'half Bellagio and half Caesar's Palace'-style home for $US3.45 million last summer -- the highest list price ever placed on it -- but withdrew it in February, according to Las Vegas real estate expert Joe Herrera, co-founder of The Joe Taylor Group. With a 600 square-foot walk-in closet and space for his fleet of sports cars, we can't imagine why he'd ever want to leave.
Tennis player
Estimated value: $4.1 million
Little is known about the place the No. 5 world ranked women's tennis player calls home.
Last year she swapped out her Manhattan Beach mansion with a quaint, $US4.1 million oceanview property in the Hill section. She's a pillar of the MB community, having trained there for years and been awarded the key to the city in 2012.
Her other home, a Mediterranean-style home in Longboat Key, Fl. -- valued at $1.2 million -- offers four bedrooms, a swimming pool, and a boat dock. She reportedly bought it with her winnings just before her 20th birthday. And although she's listed as the property's grantor in the public assessor's records, there are no reports of her selling it.
Retired catcher for the New York Yankees
Estimated value: $US5.1 million
The 17-season Major League baseball player moved his family to Coral Gables, Fl., in 2010 so that his children would experience Latin culture all around them. He and his wife Laura decorated the three-story, waterfront beauty themselves, picking up interior design tips over the years from working with professionals.
It has six bedrooms, a movie theatre, a display case to house Posada's memorabilia, and a custom bed built to look like Jennifer Anniston's, which they saw in an issue of Architectural Digest.
Retired shortstop for the Cincinnati Reds
Estimated value: $4.6 million
Located on beautiful Lake Chase, this is the perfect home for any recreationist. It has separate boat and jet ski docks, a lighted tennis court, a basketball court, two 155-gallon aquariums, and a full outdoor kitchen with theatre and fireplace.
And if the Larkin Family is in the mood to be entertained, they can hit the disco lounge or take in views of the nightly fireworks from Disney and Universal amusement parks -- seen from nearly every room.
Larkin put the home on the market in 2011 and 2012 (who needs 13 bathrooms, anyway?), but hasn't listed it since.
Former quarterback for Dallas Cowboys and Fox Sports commentator
Estimated value: $4.3 million
The two-time SuperBowl victor scooped up not one, but two multi-million mansions in the Dallas area last year, just three months apart.
In July, he shelled out $US4.25 million for a custom-built, 10,000-square-foot home in Highland Park's discreet Mount Vernon neighbourhood. It has a crop of unusual rooms, such as a wine tasting room, 'morning room' with fireplace, game room, and media room with a concessions bar counter.
Not satisfied, he scooped up a charming 73-year-old brick-lined home down the street for $US4.3 million. Aikman will reportedly demolish it and build his dream home. The property overlooks Connor Lake and boasts vista views from every angle.
Quarterback for the Denver Broncos
Estimated value: $5.1 million
The NFL-record four-time MVP locked down this 16,464 square-foot estate in 2012 when he joined the Broncos. He actually got a good deal -- the house was originally bought in 2005 for $US5.7 million, according to Inside Real Estate News.
Sitting on 3.4 acres of Colorado land, it has some pretty fun amenities: an elevator that lets off on all three levels, heated floors in the master bathroom, a safe room, a gun room, AMX computer home manager system with LCD screens throughout the home, and an oversized seven-car heated garage.
NFL superstar and NFL Network analyst
Estimated value: $US8.2 million ($5.4 million and $2.8 million, respectively)
His Prosper property, dubbed the 'Ultimate Party and Family Ranch,' has a banquet dining room, an indoor basketball court, a bowling alley, a football field, a 12-acre lake, a tennis court, a guest house, indoor and outdoor pools, and a 10-car garage. It's bounced on and off the market, and in 2011 failed to sell for his listing price of $US21 million.
Sanders also has a converted unit at The Azure condominium in downtown Dallas. The building boasts 24/7 concierge, valet service, a 17-seat movie theatre, and a rooftop patio with a private pool and wet bar. He's asked for as much as $7.5 million to snag the place.
Golfer
Estimated value: $6.5 million
The three-time Masters champion has listed his Tuscan-style mansion in Santa Fe, Calif. for $6.95 million, halving his original asking price from 2008. The seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom spread sits on a 4.5-acre bluff overlooking San Diego County.
No celebrity golfer's home is complete without a steam room, gym, sauna, master bath with a fish tank shower decorated in handmade mosaic tile and, of course, a putting green.
NBA superstar and 'Inside the NBA' analyst
Estimated value: $7.4 million
Shaq bought his Floridian palace, which made a memorable appearance on 'MTV Cribs,' in 1993 for $US3.95 million, and last summer, took out a monstrous, $8.9 million mortgage on it. The 70,000-square-foot mansion contains a basketball court, massive garage for his 30 sports cars, and a life-sized Superman statue greeting boaters on the dock.
In 2012 Shaq bought a super modest home just 30 miles down the road. The five-bedroom abode cost him a measly $235,000.
Owner of the Houston Texans
Estimated value: $8.3 million
His owner's suite in Reliant Stadium may be big enough to house a small jet -- and have both an ice cream sundae station and omelet station -- but his mansion in his team's city offers eight bathrooms, three bedrooms, and a three-level elevator.
Located near River Oaks Country Club, where McNair unwinds with rounds of golf, the home also offers an expansive pool to escape the Houston heat.
Point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers
Estimated value: $8.6 million
Bryant's 20,000-square-foot Newport Coast mansion has been sitting on the market since August. He can justify the hefty, $US8.6 million listing price with the property's perks, including a shark tank, hair salon, and outdoor entertaining area with a pool and a hot tub.
He and his wife Vanessa bought the property in 2001 from sports agent and rare coin collector Dwight Manley, who paid $US1.7 million for the house in the late '90s.
Brant famously takes his helicopter to travel to practice in downtown L.A., and may be looking to cut down on his commute.
Owner of the New England Patriots
Estimated value: $9.2 million
Not too far from Gillette Stadium, Kraft's two-story, Colonial-style home sits in the beautiful (and affluent) Boston suburb of Chestnut Hill. Built in 1915, it has seven bedrooms and 7.5 baths.
He also keeps a chicken coop, although his feathered friends are exiled to the family's place in Cape Cod in summer months.
The Krafts are expecting new neighbours this summer -- the Brady-Bundchen bunch broke ground in 2012 on a property located, reportedly, 'this close' to the owner's estate.
Forward for the Miami Heat
Estimated value: $9.75 million
Since purchasing the Bath Township property in 2003, LeBron has nearly tripled the living area of his dream house to a staggering 30,000 square feet. The 19-room palace includes a sports bar, aquarium, barbershop, and a master bedroom suite with a two-story walk-in closet.
Last spring, the King began his extreme home makeover, part two. He will reportedly demolish the building on an adjoining property that he owns and build anew.
He also owns an oceanfront mansion in South Beach, valued at $8.4 million.
Center for the Miami Heat
Estimated value: $10.6 million
Bosh finalised the purchase of this mansion just south of La Gorce Island in 2010, for a steep $US12.5 million. The new construction features 20-foot ceilings and an all-white design. It has a gourmet kitchen, courtyard gardens, barbecue area, and a heated infinity pool with unobstructed views of Biscayne Bay.
Despite reports last spring that Bosh and his wife Adrienne put the house up for sale, they've both said they're content making Miami their home. They're currently neighbours with Heat teammates LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, who often visits Bosh the nights before games.
He also owns a mansion in Pacific Palisades that he rents out for a cool $45,000 a month.
Shortstop for the New York Yankees
Estimated value: $13.1 million
With seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms, Jeter's Floridian palace is a huge, vacation-like getaway. The backyard kisses the water and sports a gorgeous swimming pool and private dock. At 30,000-square-foot, the place is 'nearly the size of a Best Buy electronics store.'
Jeter also owns a house in North Tampa's gated Avila Golf and Country Club, a $US1 million dollar dwarf compared to this newer monster.
For time spent with his team, Jeter used to own a lavish penthouse in Trump World Tower -- a place he sold in the spring of 2012 for $US15.5 million. But as of last fall, it's still unsaid where he crashes in New York these days.
Owner of the Atlanta Falcons
Estimated value: $13.7 million
A fairly modern mansion, Blank's Buckhead Atlanta home, built in '08, totals more than 15,000 square feet with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and six fireplaces. The grounds themselves are meticulously designed and cared for, perhaps the most spectacular feature of the property.
Blank owned another large home in Atlanta until 2011 when he announced his divorce from his wife of 16 years, at which point he sold the place for $US3.9 million -- a tidy sum, but still a hefty loss, as that home had been previously assessed at $US10 million.
Former NBA player with the Chicago Bulls, and majority shareholder/chairman of the Charlotte Bobcats
Estimated value: $16 million
After trying twice to sell it at auction, Michael Jordan has relisted his Highland Park, Ill., estate for $US16 million, according to Zillow. It's a steep cut from the $US29 million that the house was originally on the market for.
It comes with all the best accoutrements, including a pool with a grass island in the middle, a door from the Playboy Mansion, a table designed to evoke the streets of Baghdad, and MJ-branded golf flags. Why he'd want to leave all that is a mystery, but now at nearly half price, it's quite the steal.
Owner of the Dallas Cowboys
Estimated value: $17 million
Jones made his home in the affluent Dallas neighbourhood of Highland Park, in a magnificent six-bed, five-bath chateau that comes equipped with a deck, spa, pool, tennis court, and 'detached servants quarters.'
Built in 1931, the home is large even for the neighbourhood -- 14,000 square feet -- but just the right size for a man who made billions on a good investment.
Owner of the Dallas Mavericks
Estimated value: $17.3 million
Cuban lives in a monster that easily rivals fellow Dallas team owner Jerry Jones. Cuban built his giant home, the ninth most expensive in Dallas, in 1997. It gives him the perfect vantage point to attend the games of his basketball team, the Dallas Mavericks.
Cuban's massive home is worth about $US17.3 million, according to the Dallas Central Appraisal District office -- a major bargain for 24,000 square feet, 10 bedrooms, and 13 bathrooms.
Owner of the Red Sox and Liverpool FC
Estimated value: $20.3 million
Code-named 'Summera House,' Henry's 33-room mega mansion outside Boston was a house previously owned by the notorious Frank McCourt, the soon-to-be-ex owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bought in 2009, Henry has had the home under construction for a number of years, remodeling the place with multiple Doric columns and a grand entry way off the street.
With six bedrooms, nine full baths, six half baths, and nine fireplaces, it's one of the most expensive homes in the Brookline neighbourhood.
Owner of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and EPL soccer team Manchester United
Estimated value: $20.3 million
It wouldn't be a stretch to say that Glazer must really like his neighbourhood. He bought his near-14,000 square-foot home in 1989 on Palm Beach's luxurious South Ocean Boulevard for $US2.5 million -- the home he still lives in today. The long, hidden driveway leads up to the oceanfront property, which has a large pool out back.
But in 2000, Glazer also bought a second place down the street for $US14 million and in 2009 sold it for $US24 million, a huge turnaround. Glazer had never lived in the second house.
Former left-fielder with the San Francisco Giants
Estimated value: $23.5 million
If you've ever wanted to live in the expansive home of a former MLB slugger, now's your chance. Bonds listed his LA-area manse for $US25 million at first, but the place is now down to $US23.5 million as of December.
Over 17,000 square feet on a 1.85-acre lot, the Italian-style home has 30-foot ceilings, hand-painted Trompe L'oeil murals, and imported limestone flooring. Other luxuries include a 12-seat movie theatre, 'commercial-grade' gym, and a two-story guesthouse on the premises.
Golfer
Estimated value: $25 million
Greg 'The Shark' Norman listed his Boca Raton home for a cool $US25 million in June and, according to Realtor.com, it's still on the market for the same unwavering tag price.
With seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and six half-baths, the near-30,000 square-foot home has four floors, a 10-car garage, and greenery all around as far as the eye can see. For its price, it's nearly double the price of the second-most expensive home on the block.
Tennis player
Estimated value: $26 million
20,000 square feet of paradise on the water. That's where Anna Kournikova and long-time musician beau Enrique Iglesias live together off Biscayne Bay in the exclusive Bay Point Miami neighbourhood. Fellow 'Millionaire's Row' neighbours include Cher, Lil Wayne, Ricky Martin, Matt Damon, Billy Joel, Rosie O'Donnell, and Gloria Estefan.
The two bought the place this past fall, which comes with sweeping bay views, lush greenery, a long dock for their yacht, and a lap pool and jacuzzi. Of course there's a tennis court for Anna, too.
Quarterback for the New England Patriots
Estimated value: $27.2 million
Located in the elite Brentwood neighbourhood of Los Angeles, Brady and his model wife Gisele Bündchen celebrate a year in their new home: a massive 22,000 square-foot estate with eight bedrooms, a six-car garage, a lagoon-shaped swimming pool with a spa, and a weight room where Brady can train.
Bündchen, who is a global ambassador for the United Nations Environment Program, wanted to make sure that, despite the size of the home, it is environmentally friendly, and the roof is lined with solar panels.
The Brady-Bündchen family reportedly also has a new mansion in Brookline, Mass.'s Chestnut Hill neighbourhood, near where the Pats play, but it's still under construction.
Former soccer player with Manchester United/LA Galaxy
Estimated value: $57.1 million
In October David and Victoria Beckham reportedly sold their 12-acre Hertfordshire estate for £12 million and snatched up a new 'Beckingham Palace' in Kensington & Chelsea. The reported
£30 million they paid for it, plus the
£5million set aside for renovation, would be a value of US$57.1 million.
The home, they say, is beautiful: Largely unaltered for the last 150 years, it's more than 9,000 square feet, with seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a panic room. Victoria Beckham is in charge of redecorating, and is said to have recruited the talent of friend and interior designer Kelly Hoppen to bring her posh vision to life.
Golfer
Estimated value: $60 million
Woods moved into his new Florida mansion in 2011 following his divorce. The house itself, while impressive with its huge oceanview windows and large wine cellar, has a whole lot more for the world's highest paid athlete to enjoy: It also comes equipped with many property-side luxuries like a running track and 3.5-acre backyard golf course.
A recent Daily Mail article pegs the home's current value at $US60 million, but is careful to note a reported sinkhole in the middle of Woods' dining room due to the place being structurally unsound.
Owner of the Denver Nuggets, the Colorado Avalanche, the St. Louis Rams, and Premier League soccer club Arsenal
Estimated value: >$132.5 million
In November 2012 Kroenke bought the 124,000 acre Broken O Ranch in Augusta, Mont. for a staggering $US132.5 million. Broken O Ranch, which dates back to the 1800s, has an enormous capacity for agriculture and raising cattle, meaning it's a money-maker.
If that weren't enough, Kroenke also owns Wyoming's 540,000-acre Q Creek Ranch, the largest contiguous ranch in the Rocky Mountains.
These, plus other properties, make Kroenke the eighth largest landowner in the country, with a total of 864,000 acres under his belt buckle.
