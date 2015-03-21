21 of the most expensive iPhone and iPad apps in the world

If you think $US10 is too much money for an app, you won’t even consider downloading anything on this list.
While the App Store is full of great apps that are inexpensive or free, there are also a handful that cost hundreds of dollars.
For some apps, like electronic textbooks and professional tools, the cost is somewhat understandable. But for others, it’s completely puzzling.
Vizzywig 8HD is a video editing app that claims it can capture video footage at eight times the resolution of your standard iPhone 6 camera. Paying $US100 for an app might sound expensive, but that's quite a markdown from Vizzywig's original price of $US1,000 in September.
G-Map is a voice-prompted turn-by-turn navigation system, and you don't need Wi-Fi or an internet connection to use it. It includes goodies such as 3-D view and text-to-speech, but with Google Maps and Apple Maps, there's no real reason to drop this much money on an app that does practically the same thing.
$199.99 -- Harrison's Principles of Internal Medicine, Official Reference eBook for Doctors, Healthcare Professionals, and Students
This app is priced so high because it's more than just an app -- it's more like a textbook for those in the medical industry. It includes information on how to diagnose diseases, infections, and conditions, calling itself the 'most trusted textbook in medicine.'
While some professional and educational apps may be worth their high price tags, others are just plain ripoffs. Judging by the customer reviews, that seems to be the case for Perfect Penalty 2012. It's a soccer video game that supposedly has the 'most realistic graphics,' but a review describes it as the 'worst game ever.'
Water Globe is just a set of interactive screen toys. You can play around with globes and make them snow, change gravity, and snowflake size. We're not sure why anyone would pay more than $US200 for this app, when you can probably get a real snow globe for way cheaper.
This full-featured communication app is for people who have difficulty using their natural voice. Specifically, the app is for those who have autism, Down's Syndrome, ALS, apraxia, and other conditions that affect a person's ability to speak.
SafeSession Voice encryption is an app that lets you make secure VoIP calls over the internet. The company says your calls are protected by voice encryption algorithms. The person you're talking to also needs to have the app installed for you to have a secure conversation.
This game pits the huge rival soccer clubs against each other. The graphics look great, but we're not sure why this app is so expensive.
Mobile Cam Viewer lets you control and watch your live security and surveillance cameras. It supports several Webcam models, and multiple people can view the same camera at the same time.
Tap Menu is a picture-based app for restaurants, hotels, shops, and other companies that makes your menu, book, or any other medium digitally visual.
Alchemist SMS isn't a crazy new way to send text messages. It's actually a utility app for steel and scrap metal recycling in order to reduce costs. The app actually dropped in price; it used to be $US999.99.
DDS GP Yes! is an app for dentists. It helps professionals show patients specific treatment plans in a neat presentation.
Alpha-Trader is a global trading suite for investment pros. The app gives real-time stock prices, price alerts, portfolio risk indications, asset correlation, and asset category charts.
MobiGage NDI is made for inspecting manufactured parts and assemblies. It has the ability to create, edit, and run measurement plans.
Agro helps agronomists by taking the headache out of filing paperwork and keeping track of inspections, chemicals, crops, and pests on a farm. It seems pretty pricey for something that could probably be organised on a spreadsheet for free.
QSFFStats lets you keep track of Flag Football stats for all passing leagues and is made specially for the company's website. Keeping track of flag football leagues has never been more ... expensive?
This tool for professional piano tuners claims to be both very accurate and easy to use. And users tend to agree: It has five stars from the 51 people who've reviewed it.
This app is known as 'The Millionaire's App.' Users get VIP treatment from the company's luxury partners. Once you purchase the app, you have to verify that your assets are above $US1 million to be accepted.
app.Cash is a virtual cash register for the iPhone. There's little detail beyond the developer's short description in the iTunes Store, but it looks like it will process transactions through to a printer to generate receipts. It's unclear why the app is so expensive -- there are several free or less expensive point-of-sale apps in the App Store.
vueCAD Pro is an app that lets you view CAD -- or computer-aided design files -- on your iPhone. These types of drawings are typically used in manufacturing operations to modify designs. With the app, you can view the drawing in its native form, make changes, and email the modifications.
