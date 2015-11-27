20 of the most expensive iPhone and iPad apps in the world

If you think $US10 is too much money for an app, you won’t even consider downloading anything on this list.

While Apple’s App Store is full of great apps that are inexpensive or free, there are also a handful that cost hundreds of dollars.

For some apps, like electronic textbooks and professional tools, the cost is somewhat understandable. But for others, it’s completely puzzling.

In total, you’d have to spend $US12,949.80 if you wanted to buy all of the apps on this list.

Lisa Eadicicco contributed to an earlier version of this story.

$299.99 -- Boffo Fun Time Game Pax 2 Screenshot/App Store For a mere $US299.99, you can download Boffo Fun Time Game Pax 2, which gives you access to four games including Clown Bop -- a game that lets you punch a clown-like punching bag. Price: $US299.99 $299.99 -- Perfect Penalty 2012 iTunes/ Alina Avdeeva While some professional and educational apps may be worth their high price tags, others are just plain ripoffs. Judging by the customer reviews, that seems to be the case for Perfect Penalty 2012. It's a soccer video game that supposedly has the 'most realistic graphics,' but a review describes it as the 'worst game ever.' Price: $US299.99 $299.99 -- Water Globe Screenshot Water Globe is just a set of interactive screen toys. You can play around with globes and make them snow, change gravity, and snowflake size. We're not sure why anyone would pay almost $US300 for this app, when you can probably get a real snow globe for way cheaper. Price: $US299.99 $299.99 -- TouchChat AAC with WordPower Screenshot This full-featured communication app is for people who have difficulty using their natural voice. Specifically, the app is for those who have autism, Down's Syndrome, ALS, apraxia, and other conditions that affect a person's ability to speak. Price: $US299.99 $299.99 -- SafeSession Voice iTunes SafeSession Voice encryption is an app that lets you make secure VoIP calls over the internet. The company says your calls are protected by voice encryption algorithms. The person you're talking to also needs to have the app installed for you to have a secure conversation. Of course, there are dozens of VoIP apps out there that accomplish the same thing at a fraction of the price. Price: $US299.99 $349.99 -- Barcelona vs Madrid Screenshot This game pits the huge rival soccer clubs against each other. The graphics look great, but we're not sure why this app is so expensive. Price: $US349.99 $349.99 -- Mobile Cam Viewer iTunes Mobile Cam Viewer lets you control and watch your live security and surveillance cameras. It supports several Webcam models, and multiple people can view the same camera at the same time. Price: $US349.99 $399.99 -- Tap Menu Mar van der Chijs' Tap Menu is a picture-based app for restaurants, hotels, shops, and other companies that makes your menu, book, or any other medium digitally visual. Price: $US399.99 $399.99 -- iDIA - Diagnostic Imaging Atlas, Small Animal This app assists veterinarians with overviews of conditions affecting animals. Price: $US399.99 $449.99 -- The Alchemist SMS Alchemist SMS isn't a crazy new way to send text messages. It's actually a utility app for steel and scrap metal recycling in order to reduce costs. Price: €449.99, or about $US489. $499.99 -- DDS GP Yes! Screenshot DDS GP Yes! is an app for dentists. It helps professionals show patients specific treatment plans in a neat presentation. Price: $US499.99 $999.99 -- Alpha-Trader Screenshot Alpha-Trader is a global trading suite for investment pros. The app gives real-time stock prices, price alerts, portfolio risk indications, asset correlation, and asset category charts. Price: $US999.99 $999.99 -- MobiGage NDI Screenshot MobiGage NDI is made for inspecting manufactured parts and assemblies. It has the ability to create, edit, and run measurement plans. Price: $US999.99 $999.99 -- Agro iTunes Agro helps agronomists by taking the headache out of filing paperwork and keeping track of inspections, chemicals, crops, and pests on a farm. It seems pretty pricey for something that could probably be organised on a spreadsheet for free. Price: $US999.99 $999.99 -- QSFFStats Screenshot QSFFStats lets you keep track of Flag Football stats for all passing leagues and is made specially for the company's website. Keeping track of flag football leagues has never been more ... expensive? Price: $US999.99 $999.99 -- CyberTuner iTunes This tool for professional piano tuners claims to be both very accurate and easy to use. And users tend to agree: It has five stars from the 51 people who've reviewed it. Price: $US999.99 $999.99 -- app.Cash iTunes/visiomatic app.Cash is a virtual cash register for the iPhone. There's little detail beyond the developer's short description in the iTunes Store, but it looks like it will process transactions through to a printer to generate receipts. It's unclear why the app is so expensive -- there are several free or less expensive point-of-sale apps in the App Store. Price: $US999.99 $999.99 - BarMax Bar Exam & MPRE Review App Store/Screenshot Though the BarMax Bar Exam & MPRE Review app itself is free, you'll have to pay up for all its features, which include feedback from people who have graded bar exams previously, lectures from Harvard Law School-educated professors, and more. It's a steal when you consider that BarBri, the company behind the app, typically offers this kind of bar exam prep for $US3,000 to $US4,000. Price: $US999.99 $999.99 - Ignition Screenshot/App Store LogMeIn's Ignition gives you remote access to your computer from your other devices, effectively letting you control your Mac or PC right form your phone. Or you can just download LogMeIn, which does the same thing, but for free. Price: $US999.99 $1,199.99 -- VIP Black Screenshot This app is known as 'The Millionaire's App.' Users get VIP treatment from the company's luxury partners. Once you purchase the app, you have to verify that your assets are above $US1 million to be accepted. Price: $US1,199.99

