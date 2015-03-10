Here's the most expensive Apple Watch you can buy

Apple revealed more details about its first-generation Apple Watch on Monday — and this was the first time we learned more about pricing across the three “editions.”

The most expensive Apple Watch costs $US17,000. It’s the 38mm model made of 18-karat yellow gold, which comes with a bright red modern buckle. Here it is.

For that same price, you can also buy the 38mm Apple Watch made of 18-karat rose gold, which comes with a rose grey modern buckle. Here’s that one:

Click here to learn more about Apple Watch, and what was unveiled at Tuesday’s presentation in San Francisco.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.