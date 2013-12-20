INTRODUCING: The $US20,934.45 Mac Pro From Apple

There’s only six days left until Christmas.

If you’re looking for a last-second present, we’ve got just the thing.

You can get a completely maxed out computer at Apple.com for $20,934.45.

Now, that may sound like a steep price to pay. But that’s only because it is.

How do we get to this price? By starting with the most expensive Mac Pro, then checking all the boxes for accessories that Apple offers.

Below is an itemized looked at how you can build a computer that costs about as much as a cheap Prius.

(We first saw this via analyst Benedict Evans on Twitter.)

