The 10 Most Expensive Penthouses Around The World

Megan Willett

The world housing market is going crazy, especially in the luxury sector.

Lincoln Property Company, a real estate company, has rounded up the most expensive apartments that are currently on the market, from a $US400 million penthouse in Monaco to one in Hong Kong with a private pool on each floor. 

There are also five New York properties that made the list.

While most of us are worrying about security deposits and monthly rent checks, here’s how the other half is living.

10 most expensive apartmentsCourtesy of Lincoln Property Company

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.