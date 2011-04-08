The 7 Most Expensive Animals Ever Sold

They say a dog is a man’s best friend, but no one tells you that he can also be one of your biggest financial burdens.
Whether it’s a furry companion, cattle for the farm, or a collector’s item, some creatures have cost their owners unimaginable sums.
In 1998, a woman purchased a Bengal cat named Cato for $41,435 in London. A Bengal cat is the result of a domesticated house cat and the Asian Leopard cat bred.
A three inch Stag Beetle sold for $89,000. A Japanese breeder sold it to an insect shop in Japan.
Stag Beetles go for so much because they are considered a collectors item in some parts of the world. This beetle was particularly long in length, which is why the price was so high.
A 754 pound blue fin tuna sold for $396,000 in January 2011. A team of sushi vendors in Hong Kong and Tokyo bought the fish from Tokyo's Tsukiji fish market.
This beat the 2001 record of $237,067.
In 2009, a sheep named Deveronvale Perfection sold for $376,691 at a sale in Scotland. The farmer, Jerry Douglas, who purchased the sheep, said he Deveronval was the best sheep he had ever seen, and he just had to buy him.
This sale beat the previous record of $334,293 set in Australia in 1989.
In the fall of 2009, Missy the Ponoka cow, sold for $1.2 million at an auction in Toronto. The Ponoka Morsan Farm in Alberta sells 'elite dairy genetics.' Their cows always go for high prices, but Missy sold for $800,000 more than their second most expensive cow.
A Chinese coal baron bought Big Splash in February 2011 for $1,516,819. This broke the previous record of the most expensive dog ever sold, also a Mastiff, for $582,000 in 2009.
The Green Monkey sold at auction in 2006 for $16 million. Just a two years later, the horse was retired after making about $10,000 in prizes.
