The 15 Most Expensive Android Apps In The World!

Android apps are significantly cheaper than iPhone or iPad apps.We worked with app data company Distimo to find the most expensive Android apps on the market. The top four are from Japan and cost $252 each. The next 15 retail at $200.
Most of them are useless, “prove you’re rich” apps. Only one of the apps might be worthy of its price tag.
Description: 'pcMapper is an ideal mobile solution for GIS data collection and map editing. pcMapper Db is an extension to pcMapper Lite, enabling complete editing of ESRI® shapefiles on Android™ devices.'
Genre: Application: Productivity
Publisher: Nova Spatial
Description: 'OMG! You're Bill Gates!! I am rich! If you're really rich buy the Diamond app for rich people, we have versions for all kind of rich people:
- free Diamond - free version for other people
- 99 Diamond - yeah you're rich!
- 199 Diamond - OMG! You're Bill Gates!!'
Genre: Application: Widgets
Publisher: douglasinfoweb
Description: Study for the California bar exam with this app from Celebration Bar Review, the leader in personal home study bar prep since 1995. The app also exists for the Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Multistate bar exams.
Genre: Application: Education
Publisher: Origin Technologies Inc
Description: 'Prove to everybody that you know a lot about money!'
Genre: Application: Lifestyle
Publisher: Edem
Description: A virtual trainer. The app is set at an intentionally high price to 'avoid download,' because AppItMobile has come out with a free version. all other versions of the app (active, beginner) are also $199.99 for the same reason.
Genre: Application: Health & Fitness
Publisher: AppItMobile
Description: 'This app is for really rich people. You can write your name and a short message, and you will stay forever on the wall of the richest people! To stay on this wall forever, you must open this app twice.
1. When you install app, 2. 24 hours after installation
Genre: Application: social
Publisher: Demand2k
Description: 'I'm a divorced father of 3 boys. I can't afford to go back to school and built this in the hopes that I could raise enough money to do so. I want to learn how to build Android games so I can be a stay at home father and afford to spend every minute of my life involved with my boys. Thank you for your support. Loads slowly.'
Genre: Application: Lifestyle
Publisher: JPDX77
Description: 'This is an app to view the total sum of my medical student loans.'
Genre: Application: Medical
Publisher: NIHSSapp
Description: 'This very expensive application is not doing anything useful. Buy it for SPITE!
Spite your husband! Spite your wife! Spite your parents! BUY IT TO SPITE THEM ALL!!!'
Genre: Application: Social
Publisher: tashidroid
Description: 'Attention rich people. Do you get tired not feeling rich enough? How about when you get mistaken for...well, a poor person? I know, its embarrassing. Well, luckily I have a solution for you: The Elite Club application. Featuring the most upscale application on the market for only those who truly deserve it. So the next time someone thinks you are poor, you can just show them this app and prove them wrong.'
Genre: Application: Lifestyle
Publisher: Robert Watson
Description: 'Join the exclusive Diamond Club via this app. App does nothing but display your Diamond Club status and tells others, 'Look at me, I am rich.' Get this most expensive app in the Market, because you can!'
Genre: Application: Lifestyle
Publisher: kXm Interactive
Description: 'Wanna prove that you're rich? Looking for a fancy app? This is the app for you, because you CAN! This app shows nothing more than a shiny picture of a diamond, as a proof you CAN!'
Genre: Application: Lifestyle
Publisher: shaylh
Description: 'Got Cash? Prove it! Show everyone that you have enough cash to buy useless $200 app! Who wants milk, anyway?'
Genre: Application: Finance
Publisher: Vishnu Menon
Description: 'The most popular unofficial Vuvuzela FIFA 2010 World Cup Horn. Shake your phone and your horn begins to blast, shake it again and it stops. Touch and hold the screen when you team scores to hear the announcer scream in jubilation!'
Genre: Application: Sports
Publisher: DLP Mobile
