The 15 Most Expensive Android Apps In The World!

Photo: AP

Android apps are significantly cheaper than iPhone or iPad apps.We worked with app data company Distimo to find the most expensive Android apps on the market. The top four are from Japan and cost $252 each. The next 15 retail at $200.



Most of them are useless, “prove you’re rich” apps. Only one of the apps might be worthy of its price tag.

