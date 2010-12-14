The 10 Most Expensive Android Apps

Photo: Photoshop by Business Insider

Almost two-thirds of the apps in the Android Market are free. Most of the rest won’t cost you more than a dollar or two.But Google lets developers charge as much as $200 for their offerings. Most apps that cost that much are jokes, capitalising on Google’s anything-goes policy in the hopes that someone downloads them by mistake.



But some of these pricey apps are actually selling. Here, based on numbers from app store data provider Cyrket, are the most expensive apps that people have sold at least 50 copies (and in many cases, thousands.)

Merck Manual Suite + Drugs -- $79.95 Developer: Unbound Medicine

Price: $79.95 Unbound Medicine is the king of expensive Android apps. Their apps for medical professionals don't offer much in the way of technology, but they are loaded up with huge libraries of (not freely available) reference guides. 5-Minute Clinical Consult -- $79.95 Developer: Skyscape

Price: $79.95

'Gives you evidence-based guidance on the diagnosis and management of over 900 medical conditions.' Copilot Live -- $81.41 Developer: ALK

Price: $81.41

Many of the most successful high-end apps in the Android Market offer turn-by-turn navigation. Turn-by-turn directions are now built in to the OS, so they're out of luck. Green Caddy Golf: Korea -- $89.99 Developer: G-CORE

Price: $89.99

This GPS-enabled golf aid tells you exactly how far you are from the green on courses around the world. For whatever reason, the Korean package is the one that sells. Halo Reach Xbox 360 Theme -- $99.00 Developer: Onion Rings Studios

Price: $99.00

At least 50 people have dropped a hundred dollars to give their phones a makeover based on the popular first-person shooter. Weird. Destinator 9 -- Western Europe -- $99.99 Developer: Intrinsyc

Price: $99.99

This series of apps offers some advanced features beyond just turn-by-turn navigation, but that's the main selling point, so we doubt they'll see many more sales. MobileNavigator GPS -- $126.58 Developer: Navigon

Price: $126.58

Another GPS app with premium features like live traffic reports. Emergency Central -- $129.95 Developer: Unbound Medicine

Price: $129.95

'Created specifically for emergency medicine, Emergency Central is a premier collection of disease, drug, and test information that includes the Emergency Medicine Manual, Davis's Drug Guide, Diagnosaurus DDx, Pocket Guide to Diagnostic Tests, and MEDLINE Journals.' Anesthesia Central -- $149.95 Developer: Unbound Medicine

Price: $149.95

We find this app's description kind of terrifying: 'This fully integrated resource is ideal for treating patients before, during, an after surgery and includes a comprehensive collection of disease, drug, test, procedure, and literature information.' Do anesthesiologists really look at their phones during surgery? Nursing Central and Medicine Central (tie) -- $159.95 Developer: Unbound Medicine

Price: $159.95

Unbound Medicine sweeps the top spots. Reviewers aren't too enthusiastic about the way these apps look and feel, but they love all the reference material. In the Android Market, content really is king. That's all pretty crazy, but the REAL money is in overpriced iPhone apps Click here to see the most expensive iPhone apps →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.