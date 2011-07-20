The Five Most Expensive American Cars Of All Time

A lesser known supercar, but don't let its discretion fool you. The Shelby Ultimate Aero was the car that dared to take the world record for top speed off the legendary Bugatti Veyron back in 2006 with a speed of 257mph.

It's never really, despite the biblical speed, become an icon; we prefer to big W16 French car a lot more. But just because it isn't popular doesn't mean it is rubbish, and with a price tag of $650,000, the SSC boys definitely put their dangly bits on the line.

The Ultimate Aero is, on paper at least, considerably better than the Veyron. It weighs over a third of a tonne less than the Bugatti and has over 150bhp more. That sounds like quite a recipe, doesn't it? And combine the aforementioned with a price tag that is half of the Veyron's, it makes you wonder what you're actually paying for in the Bugatti.

Luxury is what you're paying for. The SSC is like a racing car: bare, uncomfortable and full of plastic, while the Veyron is full of leather and magnesium and nice things. That's the difference and that's why, rather unfortunately, the Veyron always wins.