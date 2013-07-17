Starbucks Is The Most Popular Restaurant For Business travellers

One of the perks of travelling for work, aside from getting a refreshing change of scenery outside your cubicle, is the ability to travel and eat at little to no cost to you.



But rather than pick the top rated-restaurants in their destinations, business travellers are opting for cheaper meals. Starbucks was the number one pick in Q2, according to Certify, an online provider of expense management and travel booking software. Just over 5% of all expensed meals were purchased from Starbucks, with an average bill of $9.23.

Starbucks was also the top contender in Certify’s Q1 report.

The report also noted that regionally, Starbucks and online food-ordering service Seamless were the most popular picks for meal expenses in New York, while Starbucks and McDonald’s stood out in Dallas.

Scroll down to see the rest of the infographic.

