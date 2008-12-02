Most Expen$ive Plaza Apartment Delisted

The Plaza has been plagued with resales and at least one lawsuit related to the same as of late, but it seems one buyer who re-listed his apartment has decided to move in instead of trying to sell it. The buyer: Tommy Hilfiger, who should know a thing or two about classic investments. His $50 million apartment was the most expensive one available at the converted hotel, but not anymore.



NY Post: The fashion icon has just taken his $50 million duplex condo at the Manhattan hotel off the market after listing it in September.

Sources say Hilfiger is now planning to move into the troubled building, where apartment sales have been practically nonexistent since the market crashed.

So far, condos with asking prices raging from $36 million to $55 million have been pulled, while 26 unsold units from $1.8 million to $46 million are languishing.

