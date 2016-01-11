The 20 most exciting TV shows of 2016

Hulu James Franco travels back in time on Hulu’s ‘11.22.63.’

2016 is already shaping up to be a great year for television, and it’s only been a week.

It started strong with ABC’s “American Crime” return, a surprisingly good TV entry by Jennifer Lopez on NBC’s “Shades of Blue,” and the fantasy series “Shannara Chronicles” from, of all places, MTV.

But there is much more to look forward to in the new year. Cult favourites like “The X-Files” and “Gilmore Girls” are getting revived. Meanwhile, big names are bringing on very exciting new takes on popular genres, as in HBO’s “Westworld,” TBS’s “Angie Tribeca,” and Netflix’s “Love.”

That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Here are 20 new and returning shows we’re most looking forward to:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.