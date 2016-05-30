RANKED: The 10 new TV shows that people are most excited about

Fox ‘Prison Break’ stars Dominic Purcell, left, and Wentworth Miller.

Fox has hype on its side, based on this top 10 of new shows generating the most conversation out in the world. It has more titles on the list than any other broadcast network.

That could be attributed to the many reboots, remakes, and spin-offs on its programming slate for the next year, announced alongside other networks at the recent upfronts event.

ListenFirst Media measured and analysed the online impact of the new TV shows and their trailers across more than 40 digital and social platforms, including Facebook, Google+, Instagram, Tumblr, Twitter, Wikipedia, and YouTube, from May 15 to May 22. It then scored and ranked the shows according to the data.

“There were a lot of surprises in terms of online fan reaction to upfronts this year,” ListenFirst Co-Founder and Co-CEO Jason Klein told Business Insider. “Fans are going crazy over revivals that took advantage of pre-existing fan bases like Fox’s ‘Prison Break’ and CBS’s ‘Star Trek.’ NBC’s ‘This is Us’ and ‘Timeless’ have shown particularly strong buzz so far, achieving levels of engagements from views, retweets, shares, etcetera that are unheard of among the broadcast shows based on new concepts.”

Here are the 10 most talked-about new shows of the coming year:

10. 'Speechless' (ABC) ABC/Kevin Foley From left, Mason Cook, Kyla Kenedy, John Ross Bowie, Minnie Driver, Micah Fowler, and Cedric Yarbrough. Score: 1,252 Synopsis: Minnie Driver plays Maya DiMeo, a mum on a mission who will do anything for her husband, Jimmy, and kids Ray, Dylan, and JJ, her eldest son with special needs. 9. '24: Legacy' (Fox) Ray Mickshaw/FOX Corey Hawkins. Score: 1,465 Synopsis: Starring Corey Hawkins as Officer Eric Carter, the series chronicles an adrenaline-fuelled race against the clock to stop a devastating terrorist attack on US soil -- in the same real-time format as the original hit series, '24.' 8. 'The Good Place' (NBC) Justin Lubin/NBC From left, Kristen Bell as Eleanor, and Ted Danson as Michael. Score: 1,535 Synopsis: Kristen Bell plays Eleanor Shellstrop, an ordinary woman who, through an extraordinary string of events, enters the afterlife in a case of mistaken identity. Ted Danson plays her wise afterlife mentor as Eleanor tries to shed her old way of living and discover the awesome (or at least the pretty good) person within. 7. 'The Exorcist' (Fox) Chuck Hodes/FOX Geena Davis and Alfonso Herrera. Score: 1,540 Synopsis: More than four decades after the movie, 'The Exorcist,' comes a contemporary psychological TV thriller following two very different priests tackling one family's case of terrifying demonic possession. 6. 'Lethal Weapon' (Fox) Richard Foreman/FOX From left, Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford. Score: 1,648 Synopsis: Based on the hit movie franchise of the same name, 'Lethal Weapon' follows iconic cop duo Riggs (Clayne Crawford) and Murtaugh (Damon Wayans, Sr.) as they work a crime-ridden beat in modern-day Los Angeles. 5. 'Son of Zorn' (Fox) Fox From left, Tim Meadows, Cheryl Hines, and Zorn (voiced by Jason Sudeikis). Score: 1,701 Synopsis: Jason Sudeikis voices Zorn, an animated warrior from a faraway island in the Pacific Ocean. Zorn returns to Orange County, California, to win back his live-action ex-wife (Cheryl Hines) and teenage son (Johnny Pemberton). 4. 'Star Trek' (CBS All Access) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXpPweAooeE#action=share New 'Star Trek' logo. Score: 2,592 Synopsis: Set for a 2017 debut, this is the first 'Star Trek' series since 'Star Trek: Enterprise' ceased production in 2005. Cocreator Bryan Fuller is set as the showrunner. No castings have been announced. 3. 'Timeless' (NBC) Joe Lederer/NBC From left, Abigail Spencer as Lucy Preston, Paterson Joseph as Connor Mason, and Matt Lanter as Wyatt Logan. Score: 5,148 Synopsis: A mysterious criminal steals a secret state-of-the-art time machine, intent on destroying America as we know it by changing the past. Our only hope is an unexpected team: A scientist, soldier, and history professor who must use the machine's prototype to travel back in time to critical events. While they must make every effort not to affect the past themselves, they must also stay one step ahead of this dangerous fugitive. 2. 'This Is Us' (NBC) Ron Batzdorff/NBC Mandy Moore as Rebecca and Milo Ventimiglia as Jack. Score: 6,156 Synopsis: This drama follows a unique ensemble of characters whose paths cross and their life stories intertwine in curious ways. We find several of them share the same birthday, and so much more than anyone would expect. From the writer and directors of 'Crazy, Stupid, Love.' comes a dramedy that will challenge your everyday presumptions about the people you think you know. 1. 'Prison Break' (Fox) Fox Dominic Purcell, left, and Wentworth Miller. Score: 10,356 Synopsis: When clues surface that suggest a previously thought-to-be-dead Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) may be alive, his brother, Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell), reunites with Michael's wife, Sara (Sarah Wayne Callie), and Fox River State Penitentiary's most notorious escapees to engineer the series' biggest breakout ever.

