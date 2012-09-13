Most Europeans Regret Joining The Euro [SURVEY]

Photo: Shutterstock

More than half of Britons believe that the UK’s membership of the EU is bad for the economy, according to a new poll.The annual analysis by Washington-based think tank the German Marshall Fund showed that the number of British respondents with an unfavourable view of the EU had risen by 14 percentage points over the past year to 49pc.



More than half (52pc) now believe that Britain’s EU membership is bad for the domestic economy, while only 40pc think that membership is positive.

More than two-thirds of Britons surveyed said that the economic crisis had affected them personally, while 58pc disapproved of the Coalition Government’s handling of economic affairs, the GMF said.

The threat of increased EU control over national budgets is also a concern, with 79pc of the 1,000 Britons polled saying that the government should retain full control over national economic and budgetary policies.

Other countries also shared British concerns. Out of the 12 EU countries that participated in the survey, only one – Germany – reported a majority of respondents (53pc) who preferred the EU to have greater authority over national budgets.

Spaniards were the most sceptical about the benefits of the euro, with 57pc stating that the single currency had been bad for their economy. This compares with 52pc in France and 51pc in Italy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.