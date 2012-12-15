The 23 Most Epic Wins And Losses In Sports This Year

October 12

This game was far too gruelling for me to fully process in real time, standing over the batter's eye in a Nationals Park that seemed to become 10 degrees colder by the inning. But in the days after a ruined weekend (alas, Saditude fell on a Friday), Nationals closer Drew Storen's ninth inning Pitch F/X readout told me exactly what had happened. It's not that Storen had appreciably less speed or control than usual: his fastballs were fast, his curve balls were curving, his off-speed pitches crowded the upper and lower axes of the spin vs. speed chart, as they should. But the Cards just weren't going to be beat, and they faced Storen as a team that understood that their season depended on not being fooled.

And they weren't. Their plate discipline was unreal in the ninth. Down 7-5 with three outs left in their World Series defence, St. Louis played with no hint of desperation or doubt. For batter after batter, they stood and watched balls fade out of the strike zone, forcing Storen, one of the National League's most dominant closers, to try to beat them on his own. He couldn't do it. Then again, Danny Espinosa couldn't handle a Pete Kozma laser to the centerfield gap, and manager Davey Johnson didn't have the presence of mind in a 7-7 game to intentionally walk the Cardinals' No. 8 batter, who had enjoyed uncommon success against the Nats' vaunted pitching staff. In one of the uglier knife-twists in an inning that was full of them, the Nats' last out of a historic 98-win season came against pitcher Jason Motte, who had three career plate appearances to his name. It has taken me months to come to grips with this-- months--but Washington may have gotten exactly what it deserved.

My brother texted me minutes after the game ended to tell me that for most of the previous three hours he had been convinced the Nationals were going to the World Series. From the sounds of it, so were most of the 45,000 fans at the ballpark. And why not--the home team held a 6-0 lead after two innings, and was up 7-5 after eight. In that scarring ninth inning, when, for five pitches, the Nats were one strike away from facing the Giants in the National League Championship Series, many of the people in the section in front of me had their smart phones out, eagerly recording the greatest moment in franchise history, which we all expected to lie just beyond a few intervening seconds of unbearable tension. But as Alexander Hemon once wrote, a great soccer match (or in this case, baseball game) can exist on a plane higher than mere tragedy.

--Armin Rosen, editorial fellow