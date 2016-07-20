The 10 most epic road trips to take in the US this summer

From sea to shining sea, one of the best things you can do in this vast and varied country is to drive across it.

Since there’s nothing more American than an epic road trip, luggage courier company Send My Bag put together the 10 best ones in the country.

From the iconic California Pacific Route to the legendary Blues Highway, add these 10 trips to your bucket list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.