The 5 greenest countries in the world

Each year, Yale’s Environmental Performance Index (EPI) ranks the top-performing countries for the environment, based on how well they have fared at protecting human health and vulnerable ecosystems.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the top five countries are all European.

The EPI creates index by giving each country a score out of 100 that’s based on a number of specific metrics. The individual scores are averaged for each country to create the rankings.

See below for the 5 best performing countries on the 2016 report:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.