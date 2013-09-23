The Most Energy Efficient Cities In America [MAP]

Rob Wile

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy has ranked America’s most energy efficient cities, and published a map to document it.

They scored the cities based on five categories: local government policies, community-wide projects, overall volume of green buildings, utility participation, and transportation efficiency.

Which city is No. 1?

Boston — thanks to its “community-wide programs and utility partnerships,” especially the Renew Boston program, which provides city residents free energy assessments and makes them eligible to receive up to $US2,000 off insulation and air sealing work.

Here’s the full map. They also grouped each city into deciles (which correspond with their colour and “tier”).

Most energy efficient citiesACEEE

Here’s the full scorecard:

City scoresACEEE

In a follow-up email, ACEEE principal analyst Shruti Vaidyanathan said Philadelphia and Atlanta got such high marks for transportation because they have high transit-to-road funding ratios.

