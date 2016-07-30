The best dog breeds for active people

When people ask me how energetic my dog Oreo is, I tell them about the Block Island bike ride.
I attached Oreo, a pit bull mix, to my bicycle using a special leash. But instead of leisurely jogging alongside me, she pulled my bike — and 160-lb. body — for nearly 8 miles around the island like a tiny nuclear-powered horse. And the next day she was ready for more.
But that’s just a fun anecdote.
Are pit bulls really the most active, high-energy dog breeds? What about huskies or malamutes, the great powerhouses of the Iditarod? Or your deranged Boston terrier?
To find out, Tech Insider asked Whistle — a company that makes a GPS and activity-tracking dog collar — what the most active dog breeds are based on the data they see from the roughly 150,000 Americans who’ve used its products. (Like all data, this set has limitations — see our notes at the end.)
Here are the top 43 of the most active breeds in the United States, ranked by average minutes of activity per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 67.24 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 67.26 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 67.42 minutes per day.
A pit bull terrier running in a dog park.
Active an average of 67.74 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 67.88 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 67.97 minutes per day.
Getty Images
Active an average of 68.42 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 68.93 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 69.15 minutes per day.
Getty Images
Active an average of 69.27 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 69.45 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 69.6 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 69.61 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 69.98 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 70.2 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 70.41 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 70.51 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 70.99 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 71.47 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 72.06 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 72.85 minutes per day.
Getty Images
Active an average of 73.19 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 73.26 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 73.78 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 74.19 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 74.56 minutes per day.
Active an average of 74.65 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 77.31 minutes per day.
Getty Images
Active an average of 77.85 minutes per day.
Getty Images
Active an average of 79.31 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 79.73 minutes per day.
Bark/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
Active an average of 79.88 minutes per day.
Active an average of 80.23 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 84.22 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 84.9 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 86.72 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 88.2 minutes per day.
Active an average of 88.8 minutes per day.
Active an average of 90.32 minutes per day.
Active an average of 91.54 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 94.13 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 100.78 minutes per day.
Shutterstock
Active an average of 102.86 minutes per day.
Note: Dogs under 10 lbs. are not well-represented on Whistle (the GPS collar is usually too big for them), and the data only includes dogs who were active for more than 14 days in a row (to improve data quality). Testing of a Whistle GPS collar loaned to us by the company also showed it does not record indoor activity, nor can it really distinguish between walking or running (or jumping after cats or bounding through a field like a kangaroo).
