The best dog breeds for active people

Dave Mosher/Tech Insider Oreo, a nuclear-powered pit bull mix wearing a Whistle GPS and activity tracking collar.

When people ask me how energetic my dog Oreo is, I tell them about the Block Island bike ride.

I attached Oreo, a pit bull mix, to my bicycle using a special leash. But instead of leisurely jogging alongside me, she pulled my bike — and 160-lb. body — for nearly 8 miles around the island like a tiny nuclear-powered horse. And the next day she was ready for more.

But that’s just a fun anecdote.

Are pit bulls really the most active, high-energy dog breeds? What about huskies or malamutes, the great powerhouses of the Iditarod? Or your deranged Boston terrier?

To find out, Tech Insider asked Whistle — a company that makes a GPS and activity-tracking dog collar — what the most active dog breeds are based on the data they see from the roughly 150,000 Americans who’ve used its products. (Like all data, this set has limitations — see our notes at the end.)

Here are the top 43 of the most active breeds in the United States, ranked by average minutes of activity per day.

