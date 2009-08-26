53% Of Employers Looking To Hire

Here’s another much needed positive sign on the hiring front. A recent survey for Careerbuilder showed that over 50% of employers are planning to hire in the next twelve months and even 60% will be willing to increase salaries in order to keep good people.



Reuters: Many employers also reported difficulty finding skilled people to fill openings and said on average, 44 per cent of the resumes they receive are from unqualified candidates… The areas most likely to be adding jobs are technology, customer service and sales, the research found.

It always helps to add skills. This survey was actually conducted back in May, thus some of these new positions might already be on the market. If anything, this outlook certainly fits with Corinthian Colleges expectations for slowing student growth in the second half of 2009.

