Now Meet The Most Employed Person In America

Yesterday we introduced you to the most unemployed person in America. We identified him using simple data from the BLS.
Now meet the most employed person.
Firstly, it’s a woman: 8.9% unemployment rate.
Secondly, she’s white: 8.9% unemployment rate.
Thirdly, she’s got a college education: 5.1% unemployment rate.
Put it all together and you’ve got a thin college-educated white female professional in Bismark, N.D.
White women over 20: 7.6% unemployed
Asians (not seasonally adjusted): 7.6% unemployed
White men over 20: 9.2% unemployed
Black women over 20: 13.1% unemployed
Black men over 20: 16.7% unemployed
Whites age 16-19: 20.9% unemployed
Blacks age 16-19: 46.5% unemployed
Source: BLS
Bismark, N.D.: 2.7% unemployed
Fargo, N.D.: 3.2% unemployed
Grand Forks, N.D.: 3.2% unemployed
Lincoln, Neb.: 3.8% unemployed
Rapid City, S.D.: 4.2% unemployed
Source: BLS
Bachelor's degree or higher: 5.1% unemployed
Some college or associate degree: 8.7% unemployed
High school graduates, no college: 10.0% unemployed
High school dropouts: 15.7% unemployed
Source: BLS
Note: Professionals includes a wide range of occupations from lawyer to health technician to teacher.
Professional and related occupation workers: 4.1% unemployed
Management, business and financial workers: 5.5% unemployed
Installation, maintenance and repair workers: 8.6% unemployed
Sales and related occupations: 8.8% unemployed
Office and administrative support occupations: 8.8% unemployed
Service occupations: 10.2% unemployed
Transportation and moving materials: 11.3% unemployed
Production occupations: 12.2% unemployed
Farming, fishing and forestry workers: 16.9% unemployed
Construction and extraction workers: 19.0% unemployed
Source: BLS
Adults who have been persistently overweight since high school are 50% more likely to be on welfare or unemployed, according to the American Journal of Epidemiology.
