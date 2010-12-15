Now Meet The Most Employed Person In America

Yesterday we introduced you to the most unemployed person in America. We identified him using simple data from the BLS.

Now meet the most employed person.

Firstly, it’s a woman: 8.9% unemployment rate.

Secondly, she’s white: 8.9% unemployment rate.

Thirdly, she’s got a college education: 5.1% unemployment rate.

Put it all together and you’ve got a thin college-educated white female professional in Bismark, N.D.

White women over 20 have the lowest unemployment rate

White women over 20: 7.6% unemployed

Asians (not seasonally adjusted): 7.6% unemployed

White men over 20: 9.2% unemployed

Black women over 20: 13.1% unemployed

Black men over 20: 16.7% unemployed

Whites age 16-19: 20.9% unemployed

Blacks age 16-19: 46.5% unemployed

Source: BLS

Bismark, N.D. has the lowest unemployment rate

Bismark, N.D.: 2.7% unemployed

Fargo, N.D.: 3.2% unemployed

Grand Forks, N.D.: 3.2% unemployed

Lincoln, Neb.: 3.8% unemployed

Rapid City, S.D.: 4.2% unemployed

Source: BLS

College graduates have the lowest unemployment rate

Bachelor's degree or higher: 5.1% unemployed

Some college or associate degree: 8.7% unemployed

High school graduates, no college: 10.0% unemployed

High school dropouts: 15.7% unemployed

Source: BLS

Professionals have the lowest unemployment rate

Note: Professionals includes a wide range of occupations from lawyer to health technician to teacher.

Professional and related occupation workers: 4.1% unemployed

Management, business and financial workers: 5.5% unemployed

Installation, maintenance and repair workers: 8.6% unemployed

Sales and related occupations: 8.8% unemployed

Office and administrative support occupations: 8.8% unemployed

Service occupations: 10.2% unemployed

Transportation and moving materials: 11.3% unemployed

Production occupations: 12.2% unemployed

Farming, fishing and forestry workers: 16.9% unemployed

Construction and extraction workers: 19.0% unemployed

Source: BLS

Thin people are less likely to be unemployed

Adults who have been persistently overweight since high school are 50% more likely to be on welfare or unemployed, according to the American Journal of Epidemiology.

This hypothetical person isn't really feeling the recession. Now meet someone who is...

