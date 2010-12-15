Now Meet The Most Employed Person In America

Yesterday we introduced you to the most unemployed person in America. We identified him using simple data from the BLS.



Now meet the most employed person.

Firstly, it’s a woman: 8.9% unemployment rate.

Secondly, she’s white: 8.9% unemployment rate.

Thirdly, she’s got a college education: 5.1% unemployment rate.

Put it all together and you’ve got a thin college-educated white female professional in Bismark, N.D.

