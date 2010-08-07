US

Caught On Camera: The Most Embarrassing Viral Videos Of TV News

William Wei

Raw video has surfaced of Katie Couric recording voice-over tracks from September 2008 when Sarah Palin was announced as John McCain’s running mate.

About a minute into the video, Couric goes over some lines about Palin’s children Trig and Track. You can then hear the CBS Evening News anchor ask a producer, “Where the hell do they get these names…?” before her microphone is muted.

Not surprisingly, the Couric video has gone viral, getting close to a million hits so far. But it’s just one of many “caught on-camera” moments that have embarrassed TV news reporters and anchors in recent years.

The lesson to be learned: In the age of YouTube (and vastly improved camera technology), they should all probably just always assume they’re on-air.

Katie Couric: Where the hell do they get these names?

Chris Berman: It's like no one's ever worked on TV here before! Jesus!

Ernie Anastos: Keep f&*-ing that chicken!

Sam Donaldson: I haven't written the close yet, mother–

Katie Couric: Geez, don't you think (Dan Rather) deserves a little payback?

Brian Williams: The tech took the ear piece and sucked the ear wax out of it...

Larry King: How can you have a civil conversation with (Roman Polanski) who so brutally murdered your sister?

Dan Marino: Damn it! *Punches table*

Sue Simmons: The f*&$ are you doing?!

Rush Limbaugh: I think the media has been very desirous that a black quarterback do well.

Anchor to field reporter: I'll give you lessons on how to become a reporter later

Charlie Gasparino: By the way, I have a massive hangover

Weatherman: The biggest amount that I could find – almost as big as me...

Bill O'Reilly: F&*$ it! We'll do it live!

Local reporter falls while stomping grapes

Bonus: The Business Insider Office Goes Completely Nuts After The U.S. Scores Against Algeria

