Caught On Camera: The Most Embarrassing Viral Videos Of TV News

Raw video has surfaced of Katie Couric recording voice-over tracks from September 2008 when Sarah Palin was announced as John McCain’s running mate.



About a minute into the video, Couric goes over some lines about Palin’s children Trig and Track. You can then hear the CBS Evening News anchor ask a producer, “Where the hell do they get these names…?” before her microphone is muted.

Not surprisingly, the Couric video has gone viral, getting close to a million hits so far. But it’s just one of many “caught on-camera” moments that have embarrassed TV news reporters and anchors in recent years.

The lesson to be learned: In the age of YouTube (and vastly improved camera technology), they should all probably just always assume they’re on-air.

