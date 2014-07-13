The 10 Most Embarrassing Moments Of The World Cup

This year’s World Cup has been full of some amazing and incredible moments. There have also been some embarrassing blunders.

ESPN put together a version of their “Not Top 10,” dedicated to the World Cup’s not-so-great moments.

Here are those moments.

10. Russian goalkeeper lets easy shot go through his hands.

In Russia’s first match of the tournament, goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev let an easy shot go through his hands and into the net to give South Korea a 1-0 lead in a match that eventually ended as a 1-1 draw. The most amazing part is that if Akinfeev didn’t deflect the ball with his hands, he would have likely stopped the shot with his face.

9. Wayne Rooney’s horrendous corner kick.

In a match England would lose 2-1 to Italy, Rooney had a corner that actually landed about 20 feet behind the goal, giving the Italian side a goal kick.

8. James Rodriguez goal celebration included a gigantic bug.

Late in Colombia’s loss to Brazil, Rodriguez converted a penalty kick, grabbed the ball, and ran back to the center of the pitch. On the way, he was joined by a gigantic green bug.

7. Neymar slips during celebration.

Earlier, in the same match against Colombia, Neymar tried to join his teammates as they celebrated their first goal and didn’t quite make it.

6. Referee accidentally becomes part of the action.

During Switzerland’s loss to Argentina in the knockout stage, the referee ended up in a bad spot and accidentally interfered with a Swiss player’s attempt to make a play. That player had a fantastic reaction after finally being able to pass the ball.

5. Argentina’s head coach gets soaked by his own player.

Alejandro Sabella was trying to have a conversation with one of his players when that player squirted him with his water bottle.

4. Germany’s trick free kick failed miserably.

In an apparent attempt to trick Algeria, Thomas Mueller fell down on his approach towards the ball on a free kick and then ran through the Algerian defence. The ball never made it past the wall.

3. Thiago Silva interferes with goalkeeper’s kick.

Brazil’s Thiago Silva momentarily lost his mind when he interfered with the kick of Colombia’s keeper. While Brazil went on to win, the move was costly as it meant a suspension of Silva for the semifinals match against Germany.

2. Alejandro Sabella “faints.”

Sabella makes his second appearance on the list after one of his players just missed a goal against Belgium. Sabella pretended to faint before just catching himself.

1. Luis Suarez bites opponent.

In the most shocking, and yet least surprising, move of the World Cup, Luis Suarez bit the shoulder of Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini.

You can watch the entire video at ESPN.com.

