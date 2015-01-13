The 50 Most Elite Boarding Schools In The US

Melia Robinson/BI Phillips Exeter Academy came out on top.

Going to a top boarding school can do more than help students get into a good college — it can provide them with a powerful alumni network, a solid education, and lifelong friends.

We examined the most prestigious boarding schools in the country to find the best of the best.

To do so, we factored in each school’s endowment, acceptance rate, and average SAT scores, as reported by BoardingSchoolReview.com. We weighed each of those criteria equally to rank the schools.

Data that was unavailable on BoardingSchoolReview.com was taken from the schools’ websites or from Niche.

