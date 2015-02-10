The 25 most elite boarding schools in America

From regal campuses to touted alumni, many boarding schools exude prestige.

We recently published a list of the most elite boarding schools in the US.

To come up with this list, we examined each school’s endowment, acceptance rate, and average SAT score. We used data from BoardingSchoolReview.com. Data that was unavailable on BoardingSchoolReview.com was taken from the schools’ websites or from Niche.

You can see the full list of schools here, and check out the top 25 below:

