PRESENTING: The World's Most Eligible Bachelorettes

If behind every great man, there is in fact a woman, make sure she’s a winner.
Any man would be likely to lock down the likes of Pippa Middleton, the newly-single Kim Kardashian or professional diver Pauline Ducruet, who has some royal blood in her.
Some of these women have lengthy dating histories, but don’t be too intimidated.
Age: 17 (Sorry guys, you're going to have to wait one more year 'til she's really eligible)
Dating History: Olympic diver Tom Daley claimed in 2008 that Pauline 'fancied him.'
Why She's Awesome: She's a professional diver who can still get all dolled up. Also she's the granddaughter of Princess Grace of Monaco, and eighth in line to the throne. Who wouldn't want to date someone with some royal blood?
Age: 21
Dating History: She's been tied to Jack Brooksbank.
Why She's Awesome: She's just like every other girl, down to earth and self conscious at times when the media goes after her.
Age: 21
Dating History: She's dated a slew of young, hot Hollywood men ranging from Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, to Jake Gyllenhaal. Her song 'Dear John' on the album 'Speak Now' is rumoured to be about John Mayer.
Why She's Awesome: If you make a good--or bad impression--you'll probably have a hit song written about you.
Age: 23
Dating History: Has been dating David Clark, a businessman with Richard Branson's Virgin, for some time.
Why She's Awesome: When Beatrice, the fifth person and first woman in line to the British throne, is done wearing her crazy hats she sells them and donates the profits to charity.
Age: 25
Dating History: She's been dating Alex Dellal for three years, but despite the rumours no real signs of marriage.
Why She's Awesome: In addition to being the granddaughter of Grace Kelly and a style icon, Charlotte is also an acclaimed journalist, reporting on how the fashion industry can harm the ecosystem.
Age: 25
Dating History: Before becoming 'Lady Gaga,' she dated Lüc Carl. She's recently been tied to Taylor Kinney.
Why She's Awesome: She's very grateful to her fans, tattooing 'little monsters,' what she calls her admirers on the arm that holds her microphone.
Age: 28
Dating History: Pippa has been dating Alex Loudon on and off for more than a year, according to Tabloids. If the two are actually together or broken up remains to be seen, so catch her on a single day and you might be in luck.
Why She's Awesome: After her sister, Kate Middleton's wedding to Prince William, Pippa became the most eligible bachelorette in the world.
Age: 29
Dating History: This hot athlete, who posed semi-nude for ESPN Magazine, is very single, and looking for love.
Why She's Awesome: The Olympic hurdler knows what it is to succeed and fail gracefully, after clipping the ninth of 10 hurdles in the 2008 Olympic finals and losing the race.
Age: 29
Dating History: Madeleine was engaged to long-time boyfriend Jonas Bergström, a lawyer, until late 2010 when the wedding was called off. rumours have it Bergström cheated on the princess.
Why She's Awesome: Since her breakup, she's been living in New York City helping the World Childhood Foundation that her mother, Queen Silvia of Sweden, co-founded.
Age: 30
Dating History: Where do we begin? Paris was engaged to fashion model Jason Shaw from 2002 to 2003. Then, went on to date Nick Carter, Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis, then another Greek shipping heir Stavros Niarchos III, Benji Madden from Good Charlotte, Hills Star Doug Reinhardt, and entrepreneur Cy Waits. Hilton told the media she'd marry several of these men, alas no luck.
Why She's Awesome: Despite her legal problems, Paris has some of the Hilton entrepreneur genes in her after all. In 2007, her grandfather Barron Hilton announced that 97 per cent of the family fortune would be donated upon his death, so Paris went into business for herself with a perfume and handbag line.
Age: 31
Dating History: Catch Kim fresh off the rebound, as she's still in the midst of divorcing her husband of 72 days, Kris Humphries. You could be lucky husband No. 3, as Kim was previously married from 2000 to 2004 to Damon Thomas, a music producer. Aside from here two husbands, Kim has been tied to Nick Lachey, rapper Ray J Swirl, and Reggie Bush.
Why She's Awesome: You can make more money marrying her than in playing a season in the NBA.
Age: 38
Dating History: Murphy was married to Jake Schroeder from 1999-2001.
Why She's Awesome: She was once described as the muse to Calvin Klein and is one of the highest paid American models.
Age: 39
Dating History: Diaz has dated a slew of Hollywood and sporting elites from Matt Dillon, Jared Leto, Justin Timberlake, to most recently Alex Rodriguez.
Why They're Awesome: She's fit, fun and flirty. She's also generous, spending time and money with the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.
Age: 47
Dating History: Bullock was married to Jesse James from 2005 to 2010, but the marriage ended when several woman came forward claiming to have had affairs with James. rumours started swirling last week that Bullock and former Speed co-star Keanu Reeves have started dating.
Why They're Awesome: She doesn't look a day over 32.
