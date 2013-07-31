CHART: Here Are The Most Effective Local-Mobile Targeting Strategies

Location-based mobile marketing promises the sky: high conversion rates, surgical targeting, and rich consumer profiles.



But does it deliver? According to many accounts, it does. Not surprisingly, retailers, brands, and agencies are scrambling to hone their location-based approaches. A recent survey of 400 brand executives by Balihoo found that 91% planned to increase their investments in location-based marketing campaigns in 2013.

In a new report from BI Intelligence on location-mobile marketing, we take a look at key stats on the location-based services marketplace that indicate it’s supremacy in mobile marketing, and explain how the most important techniques (such as geo-aware, geo-fenced, audience-based local-mobile campaigns) work.

We specifically examine the cornerstones – such as data and audience building – to a successful location-based mobile strategy, look at who has the valuable location-based data, and analyse the six most effective local-mobile marketing tactics.

Here’s a breakdown of the most effective mobile-local targeting strategies:

Geo-aware ads are sort of like personalised ads powered by location data. The message contained in the ad changes based on a user’s positioning. For example, if a user is very close to a car dealership, she may be urged to come in for a specific sale, but if she’s relatively far away, she may simply be educated about the dealer’s inventory. Verve found Geo-aware ads to have the highest CTR at 1%.

Geo-fenced ads involves targeting all users within a set distance from a business with the same advertising message. They had the second best CTR at .92%

DMA (Designated Market Area), City-based, and postal code location-based targeting are variations on the geo-fence.There are 44,000 postal codes — known as zip codes — in the United States, which makes them a fairly fine-tuned, neighbourhood-level targeting tool. These forms of targeting performed next best, coming in with .74%-.89% CTRs.

Audience: Location data can be paired with anonymous data on demographics, purchase intent, or other behavioural data to reach desirable audience clusters near a given location. This type of targeting was among the least effective, with a .68% CTR.

Enabling campaigns with local data produces measurable results, and mobile-local marketing is therefore taking off.

