Most economists think the RBA will cut again, and more are starting to think rates will hit 1%

David Scutt
Getty.

Almost every economist surveyed by Bloomberg now expects that there’ll be one more rate cut from the RBA, taking the cash rate to another record low of just 1.25%.

Of 24 surveyed, 8 are forecasting that the next rate cut will arrive in November, shortly after the release of the ABS’s September quarter CPI report.

Those calling for a cut at this meeting include AMP Capital, the Commonwealth Bank and St George.

Looking out one year, there are only 7 forecasting that the cash rate will remain at its current level of 1.50% — ANZ, HSBC, Standard Chartered, TD Securities, UBS and Westpac.

Every other forecaster, 16 in total, sees the cash rate being lower.

Eight even see the cash rate sitting at 1%, implying that there’ll be not one rate cut but two.

Those in this group include JP Morgan, Macquarie Research and Morgan Stanley.

Cash rate futures — essentially market expectations as to where the cash rate will head — currently have the nadir for interest rates at 1.25%.

