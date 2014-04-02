The 50 Most Dominant Athletes Alive

Athletic dominance isn’t just about winning and losing.

It’s about magnitude: how badly you beat someone, how many points you score, and how much better you are than the average opponent.

We, as fans, are drawn to dominance. That’s why LeBron James lives under such a tight microscope, and why everyone still roots for Tiger Woods when he’ll be in contention on Sunday.

We sat down to debate and rank the most dominant athletes on the field right now.

These athletes may not be the “best” player by the traditional definition, but they embody the type of sheer athletic talent and eye-popping statistics that make up dominance.

This list was compiled and ranked by Cork Gaines, Leah Goldman, Tony Manfred, and Tony Olivero. Copy editing by Jill Klausen.

