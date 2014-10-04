The 25 Business Schools With The Most Diverse Students

In today’s global economy, business leaders interact with people from all locations and backgrounds, making cultural literacy and sensitivity an important skill.

This means attending a business school with a diverse student body is more helpful than ever in preparing students for the business world.

“Even if your program is small, you will inevitably meet people who are not like you. And that’s a good thing,” Graduateprograms.com explains on its blog. “Education is not just about what happens when the professor speaks; it’s about the whole picture, the entire experience, which involves the choices you make about the people you surround yourself with when class is dismissed.”

To help students find the most diverse b-school programs, Graduateprograms.com looked at reviews from over 70,000 former and currently enrolled graduate students. On the site, students rate their schools on a 10-point scale across several categories, including academic competitiveness, career support, quality of network, social life, and student diversity. The schools with the highest ratings for student diversity were then pulled and ranked.

Here are the top 25 business schools for diversity:

