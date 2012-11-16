The 20 Most Distressed Cities In America

Mamta Badkar
mortgage, crying, Milliken, Colorado

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Many American consumers have begun to recover from the Great Recession.And for the first time since 2008 U.S. household finances have emerged from financial distress for two quarters in a row, according to the latest consumer distress index by CredAbility.

Overall, American households households scored a 70.5 in the third quarter. A score below 70 per cent indicates a state of financial distress.

The index did however show small deterioration in measures of employment, housing, household budget and net worth.

We pulled the 20 American cities the still remain in the distressed category.

Note: The report measures financial distress in households in metro areas with a population of over 2 million. CredAbility’s consumer distress index tracks the financial conditions of American household by measuring five categories: employment, housing, credit, household budgets and net worth.

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, California

Total: 66.40%

Employment: 42.99%

Housing: 65.22%

Credit: 82.93%

Net worth: 66.17%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.

Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pennsylvania

Total: 66.32%

Employment: 53.56%

Housing: 68.74%

Credit: 84.31%

Net worth: 58.62%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.

Tucson, Arizona

Total: 66.17%

Employment: 57.40%

Housing: 60.75%

Credit: 82.29%

Net worth: 61.29%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.

Chicago-Joliet-Naperville, Illinois

Total: 65.65%

Employment: 51.60%

Housing: 55.39%

Credit: 86.41%

Net worth: 63.11%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.

Memphis, Tennessee

Total: 65.46%

Employment: 56.40%

Housing: 56.44%

Credit: 79.47%

Net worth: 65.38%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.

Charlotte-Gastonia-Rock Hill, NC-SC

Total: 65.46%

Employment: 47.27%

Housing: 65.73%

Credit: 84.94%

Net worth: 59.74%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.

Greensboro-High Point, North Carolina

Total: 64.81%

Employment: 46.15%

Housing: 69.40%

Credit: 82.01%

Net worth: 61.37%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.

Sacramento--Arden-Arcade--Roseville, California

Total: 64.74%

Employment: 42.85%

Housing: 66.35%

Credit: 82.28%

Net worth: 63.23%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.

Dayton, Ohio

Total: 64.02%

Employment: 58.96%

Housing: 58.38%

Credit: 81.48%

Net worth: 59.53%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas

Total: 63.10%

Employment: 39.37%

Housing: 67.06%

Credit: 76.07%

Net worth: 64.71%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.

Bakersfield-Delano, California

Total: 62.99%

Employment: 34.34%

Housing: 66.51%

Credit: 81.43%

Net worth: 66.31%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.

Fresno, California

Total: 62.92%

Employment: 31.47%

Housing: 65.07%

Credit: 80.88%

Net worth: 60.07%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.

North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota, Florida

Total: 62.65%

Employment: 48.11%

Housing: 48.53%

Credit: 83.13%

Net worth: 64.54%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida

Total: 62.52%

Employment: 49.38%

Housing: 46.45%

Credit: 81.76%

Net worth: 64.56%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.

Detroit-Warren-Livonia, Michigan

Total: 62.34%

Employment: 40.49%

Housing: 59.08%

Credit: 84.91%

Net worth: 62.70%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.

Jacksonville, Florida

Total: 62.14%

Employment: 50.52%

Housing: 52.26%

Credit: 80.45%

Net worth: 61.28%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.

Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California

Total: 60.81%

Employment: 35.94%

Housing: 57.45%

Credit: 79.77%

Net worth: 62.90%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.

Las Vegas-Paradise, Nevada

Total: 60.75%

Employment: 36.97%

Housing: 45.99%

Credit: 82.48%

Net worth: 66.23%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.

Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida

Total: 60.74%

Employment: 48.29%

Housing: 49.55%

Credit: 82.23%

Net worth: 60.44%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility.

Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida

Total: 59.71%

Employment: 50.13%

Housing: 41.31%

Credit: 80.40%

Net worth: 62.22%

A score below 70% indicates distress, according to CredAbility..

Now see another reason Americans are distressed...

The Ultimate Guide To The Fiscal Cliff -- Here's What It Is, And What It Could Do To The Economy >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.