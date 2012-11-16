The 20 Most Distressed Cities In America

Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Many American consumers have begun to recover from the Great Recession.And for the first time since 2008 U.S. household finances have emerged from financial distress for two quarters in a row, according to the latest consumer distress index by CredAbility.



Overall, American households households scored a 70.5 in the third quarter. A score below 70 per cent indicates a state of financial distress.

The index did however show small deterioration in measures of employment, housing, household budget and net worth.

We pulled the 20 American cities the still remain in the distressed category.

Note: The report measures financial distress in households in metro areas with a population of over 2 million. CredAbility’s consumer distress index tracks the financial conditions of American household by measuring five categories: employment, housing, credit, household budgets and net worth.



