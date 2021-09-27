These 10 influencers were the most disliked internet celebrities of the summer, according to an Insider poll

- A new Insider survey asked over 1,000 people if they know or like a certain influencer.
- The third poll this year shows many familiar faces, as well as new entrants like James Charles.
- Onision earns the top spot on the list, making him the most unfavorable in two of Insider’s polls.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Data from an Insider and SurveyMonkey Audience survey, which polled 1,105 people in August about how they felt about 99 influencers, further supports that idea, with people like Jake Paul, Jeffree Star, and James Charles remaining some of the most well-known creators with the least likeability.
These are the 10 most disliked influencers, according to Insider’s latest poll.
Only 5.4% of those surveyed knew of Sartorius, but 45% of those reported disliking him.
With 9.6 million followers on Instagram and 1.6 million on Twitter, he’s built up a large audience in under five years. Unlike other members of this list, Sartorius isn’t necessarily known for courting controversy for clicks in particular, but rather his public 2018 break-up with “Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown and disliked original music, including “youtube and bbq chips.”
Sartorius previously held the fifth spot on Insider’s January 2021 survey.
In January, Johnson was arrested on animal cruelty charges after Instagram Live footage appeared to show her picking up a dog by its neck and spraying perfume in its face. According to a police report obtained by Insider, Johnson told police she did it because it would get her “attention on the internet.”
10.2% of those surveyed knew of Mongeau — falling 4% from Insider’s last poll — with nearly half of those, 46.9%, reporting disliking the creator.
In 2019, she married influencer Jake Paul in what was later revealed to be a stunt.
Paytas was known by 10.1% of those surveyed and found unfavorable by 51.8%.
Over the past year, they co-hosted the “Frenemies” podcast with YouTuber Ethan Klein, a spinoff of Klein’s “H3 Podcast” that he co-hosts with his wife, Hila. Paytas and the Kleins had a very public falling out in June that canceled “Frenemies” and continues to spur drama today.
In a series of Instagram stories shared with his 550,000 followers in April, Hanks bestowed several rules and regulations for “white boy summer,” a play on “hot girl summer.”
Some found the campaign to be offensive, and in April, he was criticized for using a font popular with white nationalists for his merchandise, which he then pulled. He has also been criticized for his Instagram videos where he used a faux-Jamaican accent. In August, he said he would not take the COVID-19 vaccine and compared the virus to the flu.
4.2% of those surveyed were familiar with Hanks, with a portion of 52.2% reporting they disliked the creator. This was Insider’s first influencer poll of the year to include Hanks.
The 35-year-old with 16.5 million YouTube subscribers was accused in an October 2020 Insider investigation of tasing a homeless teen, sexual assault, and offering hush-money payments.
Before that, Star was at the center of a 2018 scandal where former friends and beauty YouTubers Manny Gutierrez (aka Manny MUA), Laura Lee, and Nikita Dragun turned on him.
2021 has been quieter for the controversial star. In June, he put his $US20 ($AU27) million LA mansion up for sale to move to Wyoming. Star has acquired a yak farm and spent his time posing with the animals on social media.
Even without the same level of scandal as last year, Star remains a divisive figure in the YouTube community. He was known by 21.6% of those surveyed, with 52.3% disliking him.
In 2019, Tati Westbrook released her “bye sister” video, which accused Charles of trying to manipulate mens’ sexualities, as Insider’s Kat Tenbarge reported at the time. Charles denied the accusations in his own video.
In February of this year, Charles was accused of sending nude images to a 16-year-old fan. He denied accusations that he “groomed” anyone in a statement on Twitter. He also claimed in the statement that the fan sent lewd photos and lied about their age, saying they were 18.
Over the next year, several other boys came forward claiming they talked to Charles when they were underage, leading him to take a few months off from content creation.
17.6% of those surveyed knew who Charles was and 56.7% found him unfavorable. That’s a staggering 11% increase in unfavorability from the last quarter’s poll, where he didn’t even make it into the top ten.
Since the April survey, Paul boxed the undefeated heavyweight champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., which “ended in boos from the crowd,” according to the Guardian, and backed the Dink Doink cryptocurrency, which has fallen over 250% in value since launching in July.
Paul is most famously known for a late 2017 video where he filmed an apparent dead body in the Aokigahara forest of Japan and posted the footage to YouTube.
Logan was the most well-known on our list, with 32.9% surveyed saying they know the creator, decreasing 6% from last quarter. But 60.9% found him unfavorable, dropping 3% from last quarter.
With 4 million Twitter followers and 20 million YouTube subscribers, the 24-year-old has leaned into his boxing career, winning fights against UFC champion Tyron Woodley and MMA Fighter Ben Askren. He’s also taunted other boxers in an attempt to get in the ring with them, most notoriously buying a $US100,000 ($AU137,250) pendant of Conor Mcgregor concussed.
On this survey, 28.7% of those surveyed knew of Jake, and 66.9% found him unfavorable. That’s a 5.3% drop in notoriety from the April survey, without a change to how many people found him unfavorable.
The YouTuber with 2 million subscribers has been accused of grooming underage women and body shaming in his videos. “Onision: In Real Life, a docuseries about these allegations, was released on Discovery+ this year.
Jackson was only known by 5.4% of those interviewed, falling from the 7% that knew him in the second quarter of 2021. His unfavorability rating increased by nearly two points, bringing him to 76.9% that knew him disliking him.
Disclaimer: This author served as an executive producer of “Onision: In Real Life.”
SurveyMonkey Audience polls from a national sample balanced by census data of age and gender. Respondents are incentivized to complete surveys through charitable contributions. Generally speaking, digital polling tends to skew toward people with access to the internet. SurveyMonkey Audience doesn’t try to weight its sample based on race or income. Polling data collected 1,105 respondents between August 16-17, 2021 with a 3 percentage point margin of error.