These 10 influencers were the most disliked internet celebrities of the summer, according to an Insider poll

For many online creators, negative attention increases engagement.

It’s been proven time and time again that an online figure can grow a career out of enraging viewers. Creators across platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter have reached huge audiences while being extremely controversial.

Data from an Insider and SurveyMonkey Audience survey, which polled 1,105 people in August about how they felt about 99 influencers, further supports that idea, with people like Jake Paul, Jeffree Star, and James Charles remaining some of the most well-known creators with the least likeability.

These are the 10 most disliked influencers, according to Insider’s latest poll.