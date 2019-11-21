10 of the most overrated travel destinations of the year, so far

Melia Robinson/Business Insider Some of the biggest tourist attractions aren’t what they seem.

Although many iconic destinations have earned their reputation, it’s no secret that some of the most-hyped places don’t live up to their bucket-list status.

Such was the case with many long-beloved and highly anticipated attractions of 2019, which disappointed visitors due to big crowds, long lines, high prices, or other factors.

Here are 10 of the most overrated destinations of the year, so far.

You might want to postpone your trip to Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge until 2020.

Getty Right now the park only has one ride.

California’s Disneyland opened Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge back in June and it the attraction came with plenty of exciting stores, restaurants, and designs.

But the park only has one ride so far – the “Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run,” where guests pilot their own ships.

Visitors might want to postpone their visit to January 17, 2020, when the epic new “Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance” ride opens.

New York City’s first-ever outlet mall is more of ghost town than anything else.

Empire Outlets A lot of its stores aren’t opened yet.

After years of delays and construction, New York City finally got its first outlet mall in Staten Island in May.

But even months after the grand opening, many of its stores are still closed.

Business Insider’s retail reporter Bethany Biron visited the place in September and said even though it’s beautiful, it’s an “eerie ghost town” with a lot of empty storefronts.

Reviewers on Yelp weren’t too impressed either, with many writing that the place has potential but still seems empty and unfinished.

“Game of Thrones” filmed scenes in Ireland’s Magheramorne Quarry, but the place isn’t tourist-friendly in real life.

HBO, Charles McQuillan/Getty The quarry doesn’t look anything like it did on TV.

Many of the locations used to film HBO’s “Game of Thrones” have become tourist attractions, and the Magheramorne Quarry in Northern Ireland is no exception.

Magheramorne Quarry posed as major spots on the show like Castle Black and it’s also where many “GOT” sets were built. But in real life, it’s an old stone quarry in a small village.

Recently, reviewers on TripAdvisor shared that this quarry is private property and is currently off-limits to the public.

That said, Irish Central reported that there are plans to turn the area into an actual tourist-friendly attraction in the near future.

Contrary to its romantic reputation, the Eiffel Tower is known for being overcrowded and deluged with tourists.

myeyesareclosed/ Getty Images The Eiffel Tower is beautiful, but expect it to be crowded.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were one of the many famous couples who visited the iconic Parisian landmark this year, but the spot may not be as romantic as it seems.

After waiting in line (sometimes for hours, according to TripAdvisor reviewers), you might make it to the top just have your view obscured by fellow travellers.

So if you plan on visiting, factor in the ticket prices that increased earlier this year and plan on waiting, even if you booked a ticket in advance.

If you’re looking to actually learn about desserts, you might want to skip The Museum of Ice Cream in New York City.

Ben Nigh/INSIDER The spot has a lot of photo opportunities but not as many educational ones, according to some visitors.

Three years after opening its first pop-up in the Big Apple, the Museum of Ice Cream returned to New York City in October 2019 with a permanent location.

Located in SoHo, the attraction costs $US38 and visitors can wade around in a giant pool of sprinkles, take a ride on the three-story slide, and snap Instagram-ready photos with dessert-themed props.

And although the place is beautiful, a number of reviewers on Yelp called it “overrated” and “way too expensive for what it is.”

Many also said the name of the place is misleading since it isn’t much of a museum at all due to its lack of educational content.

England’s Hatfield House is in tons of movies and music videos, but you might not be able to see much of it in real life.

Jonas Brothers / YouTube Hatfield House in the Jonas Brothers’ ‘Sucker’ video.

Hatfield House has been featured in a number of films and music videos, including 2019’s “The Favourite” and the Jonas Brothers’ music video for “Sucker.”

And although the English estate offers tours of the premises, don’t expect to see everything since some people live on the property and sometimes parts of the place are rented out.

As many reviewers wrote on TripAdvisor, the place is beautiful in real life but the tour of it is expensive and there’s not actually much to see.

As one visitor wrote, “The house too is stunning, but you are in and out quite quickly as there aren’t actually that many rooms to see as the owners inhabit the other half.”

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is still figuring out how to manage frequent delays and shorter operating times.

Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER You may want to wait to visit Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure until the ride has ironed out all of the kinks.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure opened at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, this year.

Located in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the attraction has received rave reviews, but it’s also had a number of issues.

The roller coaster has been experiencing long periods of downtime and frequent delays since it opened in June. In addition, multiple visitors on Yelp have reported that they have waited around two hours or more to board the ride.

You might not want to deal with crowds just to see the Mona Lisa.

Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock The Mona Lisa is on the far right.

Although Leonardo Da Vinci’s painting has been touted as a must-see item for decades, art critics and casual visitors alike have long maintained that it’s overrated and not one even of the artist’s best works.

But if you insist on seeing the painting, be prepared to wait and deal with crowds at The Louvre in Paris, France. According to The Guardian, the museum had 10.2 million visitors in 2018, which is its highest number yet.

The stairs from “The Joker” shouldn’t be on your travel bucket list at all.

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros They’re in a real neighbourhood, not on a movie set.

“The Joker” has been breaking box-office records and earning praise since its October opening, so it’s not surprising that some real-life locations from the movie have drawn viewers in.

Such is the case of the so-called “Joker Stairs,” which are located in the Bronx, New York, and have become quite a tourist destination since the movie’s release.

But these steps are located in a residential area and, as Gothamist reported, local New Yorkers don’t really want tourists using their neighbourhood as a photo opportunity.

Located in London, Shoreditch has been called “overhyped” by many locals.

Nicola Ferrari / iStock Shoreditch has been called ‘pretentious’ by some Londoners.

When Taylor Swift released her 2019 track “London Boy,” an homage to England’s capital and her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn, she mentioned spending her afternoons in Shoreditch, which was once seen as an edgy and alternative neighbourhood.

However, in 2018’s Time Out City Life Index survey which queried over 3,000 Londoners, the once-hip neighbourhood was dubbed “London’s most overrated neighbourhood” and called “stale” and “overhyped” by locals.

