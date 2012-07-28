McKinsey Is The Most Difficult Company To Interview With

Today Glassdoor released its annual list of the 25 most difficult companies to interview with, based on 80,000 interview ratings and reviews shared throughout the past year.



Consulting firm McKinsey & Co. tops the list, with a 3.9 difficulty rating (based on a 5.0 scale).

One candidate described their experience interviewing with the firm on Glassdoor:

“I applied directly on the McKinsey site for the junior research analyst position and had a 1-on-1 initial interview with HR before two 1-on-1 interviews with Research Associates. I was then asked to go in for the McKinsey Problem Solving Test, which I passed. Then I had three 1-on-1 interviews with Senior Research Associates from the teams in Chicago, Toronto, and Seattle. … Overall, I had a good experience interviewing with McKinsey (despite not getting an offer after all of that). 1-on-1 interviews were non-technical and more fit-based. There were questions about background in research and quantitative analysis experience.”

Here is the full list:

We discovered this chart via GeekWire.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.