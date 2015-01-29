The 25 Most Desirable Jobs In America

If your definition of a “dream job” puts a strong emphasis on earning potential, advancement opportunities, and job openings, a career as a physician assistant or software engineer might be the perfect fit for you.

That’s according to a new report from Glassdoor, which analysed those three factors to identify the 25 best jobs in America for 2015.

Employees who reviewed their job on Glassdoor ranked each factors on a five-point scale. To compile the list, those scores were averaged (to find what Glassdoor calls a “job score”) and were then sorted by job title.

Here’s the full list:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.