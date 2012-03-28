This Is The Most Densely Packed City In The US

America’s urban areas are growing more quickly than ever. The nation’s urban population grew by 12.1 per cent between 2000 and 2010, compared to an overall nationwide growth rate of 9.7 per cent for the same period, the U.S. Census Bureau announced this week.



The densest urbanized area of them all is Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, where nearly 7,000 people are packed into each square mile. Six of the other most densely populated areas are also in California, including San Francisco-Oakland, which ranked second, and San Jose, which ranked third.

The New York-Newark area ranked fifth, with an overall density of 5,319 people per square mile. The area remained the most populous, however, with more than 18.3 million residents.

Among urbanized areas with more than 1 million residents, the population of the Charlotte, N.C.-S.C. area grew fastest, at a rate of 64.6 per cent in the decade between 2000 and 2010.

The maps below show where America’s population is the most dense.

Photo: via U.S. Census Bureau

Photo: via U.S. Census Bureau

Click here to see the most expensive places to rent a luxury apartment >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.