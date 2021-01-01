The 31 most daring see-through outfits celebrities have ever worn

Amber Rose attended the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards looking almost unrecognizable in a sparkly black Yousef Aljasmi gown.
Ashley Graham showed off her beautiful figure in a Naeem Khan dress at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.
Bella Hadid arrived at the 2017 amfAR gala wearing a sexy Ralph & Russo dress that made her look like she was dripping in diamonds.
Bella Hadid wore a nude Mugler catsuit to attend the 2018 Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS party.
Bella Hadid stepped out for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party in a sparkly Julien Macdonald halter top dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.
Chanel Iman looked fabulous at the 2016 amfAR gala in a silver Marchesa gown.
Ciara attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party in a custom shimmering Ralph & Russo gown.
Doja Cat sparkled at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in a Georges Hobeika dress.
Elsa Hosk put her black underwear on display in a see-through Alberta Ferretti dress at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.
Gwen Stefani went for a bold red look at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party in a Yanina Couture dress.
Gwyneth Paltrow went for it at the 2020 Golden Globes in a Fendi gown with a matching bralette and underwear.
Hailey Bieber walked the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in a silver Zuhair Murad jumpsuit.
Hailey Bieber changed out of her silver jumpsuit into a black lacy Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture catsuit at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.
Jennifer Lawrence attended the 2013 LA premiere of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” in a completely see-through Dior dress.
Jason Merritt/Getty ImagesJennifer Lawrence at the 2013 L.A. premiere of ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.’
Jennifer Lopez looked stunning at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in a silver Charbel Zoe dress with sheer details all throughout.
Jennifer Lopez arrived at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards in a cutout Julien Macdonald dress with a plunging neckline and high front slit.
Jennifer Lopez performed at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards in a Julien Macdonald that featured fishnet-style cutouts.
Justine Skye stunned at the 2019 BET Awards in a sheer embroidered Amen gown.
Jonathan Van Ness embraced the see-through trend in a Maison Margiela mesh and sequin high-slit dress at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys.
Kendall Jenner proved she loves wearing see-through dresses in this Julien Macdonald design at the 2018 British Fashion Awards.
Kendall Jenner wore a completely see-through green chainmail dress at the 2018 Chopard dinner at the Cannes Film Festival.
At the 2015 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Kim Kardashian wore a lacy Givenchy jumpsuit with an oversized black tuxedo blazer.
Kim Kardashian sat front row during Balmain’s 2016 Paris Fashion Week show in a cutout dress from the designer.
Laverne Cox attended the 2018 NAACP Image Awards in a sleek Abyss by Abby dress.
Lily Collins walked the red carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party in an Elie Saab Couture gown from the designer’s Fall 2016 collection.
Lily-Rose Depp arrived at the 2020 BAFTAs in a completely sheer Chanel catsuit.
Nicki Minaj paired an Off-White bodysuit with a sheer skirt at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
Olivia Culpo attended the 2018 Calzedonia fashion show wearing a dress and matching underwear from the Italian designer.
Rihanna sparkled at the 2014 CFDA Awards in a Swarovski-crystal-encrusted Adam Selman gown.
Rita Ora attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in a Giuseppe Zanotti dress designed with sparkly embroidered swirls.
Tiffany Haddish wore a fun black-and-white Naeem Khan dress with a matching headpiece at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.
Read more:
The 93 most daring dresses celebrities have ever worn
13 times celebrities looked unrecognizable on the red carpet
8 fashion trends that should disappear in 2021, according to our style reporter
15 celebrities who had the best style of 2020
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.