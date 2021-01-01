The 31 most daring see-through outfits celebrities have ever worn

Celia Fernandez

Amber Rose attended the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards looking almost unrecognizable in a sparkly black Yousef Aljasmi gown.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty ImagesAmber Rose at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Ashley Graham showed off her beautiful figure in a Naeem Khan dress at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty ImagesAshley Graham at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards.

Bella Hadid arrived at the 2017 amfAR gala wearing a sexy Ralph & Russo dress that made her look like she was dripping in diamonds.

Toni Anne Barson/Getty ImagesBella Hadid at the 2017 amfAR gala.

Bella Hadid wore a nude Mugler catsuit to attend the 2018 Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS party.

Taylor Hill/Getty ImagesBella Hadid at the 2018 Harper’s BAZAAR ICONS party.

Bella Hadid stepped out for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party in a sparkly Julien Macdonald halter top dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty ImagesBella Hadid at the 2018 Victoria Secret’s fashion show after-party.

Chanel Iman looked fabulous at the 2016 amfAR gala in a silver Marchesa gown.

Ian Gavan/Getty ImagesChanel Iman at the 2016 amfAR gala.

Ciara attended the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party in a custom shimmering Ralph & Russo gown.

Ian West/Getty ImagesCiara at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.

Doja Cat sparkled at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in a Georges Hobeika dress.

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty ImagesDoja Cat at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Elsa Hosk put her black underwear on display in a see-through Alberta Ferretti dress at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.

George Pimentel/Getty ImagesElsa Hosk at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.

Gwen Stefani went for a bold red look at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party in a Yanina Couture dress.

Kevin Mazur/Getty ImagesGwen Stefani at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.

Gwyneth Paltrow went for it at the 2020 Golden Globes in a Fendi gown with a matching bralette and underwear.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty ImagesGwyneth Paltrow at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Hailey Bieber walked the red carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in a silver Zuhair Murad jumpsuit.

Kevin Mazur/Getty ImagesHailey Bieber at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Hailey Bieber changed out of her silver jumpsuit into a black lacy Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture catsuit at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Steve Granitz/Getty ImagesHailey Bieber at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jennifer Lawrence attended the 2013 LA premiere of “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” in a completely see-through Dior dress.

Jason Merritt/Getty ImagesJennifer Lawrence at the 2013 L.A. premiere of ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.’

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in a silver Charbel Zoe dress with sheer details all throughout.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty ImagesJennifer Lopez at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards.

Jennifer Lopez arrived at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards in a cutout Julien Macdonald dress with a plunging neckline and high front slit.

Telemundo/Getty ImagesJennifer Lopez at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Jennifer Lopez performed at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards in a Julien Macdonald that featured fishnet-style cutouts.

Aaron Davidson/Getty ImagesJennifer Lopez at the 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Justine Skye stunned at the 2019 BET Awards in a sheer embroidered Amen gown.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty ImagesJustine Skye at the 2019 BET Awards.

Jonathan Van Ness embraced the see-through trend in a Maison Margiela mesh and sequin high-slit dress at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty ImagesJonathan Van Ness at the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys.

Kendall Jenner proved she loves wearing see-through dresses in this Julien Macdonald design at the 2018 British Fashion Awards.

Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty ImagesKendall Jenner at the 2018 British Fashion Awards.

Kendall Jenner wore a completely see-through green chainmail dress at the 2018 Chopard dinner at the Cannes Film Festival.

Antony Jones/Getty ImagesKendall Jenner at the 2018 Chopard dinner at the Cannes Film Festival.

At the 2015 LACMA Art + Film Gala, Kim Kardashian wore a lacy Givenchy jumpsuit with an oversized black tuxedo blazer.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty ImagesKim Kardashian at the 2015 LACMA Art + Film Gala.

Kim Kardashian sat front row during Balmain’s 2016 Paris Fashion Week show in a cutout dress from the designer.

Dominique Charriau/Getty ImagesKim Kardashian at the 2016 Balmain Paris Fashion Week show.

Laverne Cox attended the 2018 NAACP Image Awards in a sleek Abyss by Abby dress.

David Crotty/Getty ImagesLaverne Cox at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards.

Lily Collins walked the red carpet at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party in an Elie Saab Couture gown from the designer’s Fall 2016 collection.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty ImagesLily Collins at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar after-party.

Lily-Rose Depp arrived at the 2020 BAFTAs in a completely sheer Chanel catsuit.

Karwai Tang/Getty ImagesLily-Rose Depp at the 2020 BAFTAs.

Nicki Minaj paired an Off-White bodysuit with a sheer skirt at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty ImagesNicki Minaj at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Olivia Culpo attended the 2018 Calzedonia fashion show wearing a dress and matching underwear from the Italian designer.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty ImagesOlivia Culpo at the 2018 Calzedonia fashion show.

Rihanna sparkled at the 2014 CFDA Awards in a Swarovski-crystal-encrusted Adam Selman gown.

Randy Brooke/Getty ImagesRihanna at the 2014 CFDA Awards.

Rita Ora attended the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in a Giuseppe Zanotti dress designed with sparkly embroidered swirls.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty ImagesRita Ora at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Tiffany Haddish wore a fun black-and-white Naeem Khan dress with a matching headpiece at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty ImagesTiffany Haddish at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

