The most daring looks celebrities wore to ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ US premiere, from bold pops of color to revealing cutouts

Actress Eréndira Ibarra wore a long, black dress with one sleeve and daring cutouts.

The “Matrix Resurrections” star’s dress appeared to be partially made of velvet and included a sheer side panel.

The dress was designed by Marika Vera and styled by Tino Portillo according to Ibarra’s Instagram Stories.

She paired the ensemble with gold and diamond jewelry from Ero Jewelry, according to the brand’s Instagram account.