17 of the most daring maternity looks celebrities have ever worn

Celebrities often put daring twists on maternity fashion during their pregnancies.
Kim Kardashian, for example, has worn everything from bold prints to sheer dresses while pregnant.
Blake Lively, Rihanna, and Ashley Graham have also taken maternity fashion to new levels.
Kate Hudson walked the 2003 Venice Film Festival red carpet in a crop top that revealed her baby bump.
Her gray bralette was covered with a see-through halter that was decorated with silver sequins.
Her gray skirt, which reached her knees, had the same effect. On top of the gray skirt was a sheer, bedazzled overlay that reached the floor.
In 2009, musician M.I.A. rocked a sheer minidress with polka-dot patches that covered her chest and stomach.
The rest of her outfit included white sneakers, an oversized necklace, and black sunglasses.
Kim Kardashian wore a formfitting, floral-print gown to the 2013 Met Gala.
Her Givenchy look also had a high neckline, long gloved sleeves, and a thigh-high slit. She paired the outfit with heels of the same print.
But not everyone was a fan of Kardashian’s daring maternity look. Instead, some turned her dress into a meme, which made the TV star cry, as she previously told Vogue.
Blake Lively looked glamorous in 2014 when she attended the Angel Ball wearing a pastel-yellow gown with a plunging neckline.
The formfitting dress also had long sleeves, a floor-length skirt, and a sparkling collar that wrapped around her neck.
Kardashian showed her maternity style once again in 2015 when she wore a see-through outfit made from lace.
The two-piece Givenchy design included a black slip top with a low sweetheart neckline and matching pants lined with satin. On top, she wore a long black blazer that reached her ankles.
To make the look even more daring, Kardashian added deep-red lipstick and a thick diamond choker.
Kerry Washington experimented with cutouts above her baby bump at the 2016 Emmy Awards.
Brandon Maxwell designed her black dress, which was strapless with two angled cutouts across the waist. The gown also featured a thin cape, which draped across Washington’s back down to the floor.
Beyoncé donned a dress with a deep, square neckline while pregnant at the Grammy Awards in 2017.
Her long-sleeved dress, designed by Peter Dundas, was covered from top to bottom in red sequins. It also stood out thanks to its ruched cap sleeves and short skirt train.
Cardi B stole the show at the 2018 Met Gala in a Moschino maternity ensemble.
Her gold gown, which was covered in jewels, had both a thigh-high slit and a deep, scoop-style neckline. She complemented the dress with bedazzled gloves, an oversized headpiece, and a silk train attached to the waist of her skirt.
Ashley Graham was bold in 2019 when she wore a formfitting maternity dress made from red latex.
To make her outfit even more daring, Graham added silver heeled sandals and styled her hair in a high ponytail.
A few days later, Graham returned to the red carpet in a sheer dress with a strapless bodysuit underneath.
Graham also showcased her affinity for neon that day by wearing bright-yellow heels, matching makeup, and carrying a chartreuse clutch.
Ciara hit the red carpet wearing a Balmain version of the “no-pants” trend in 2020.
She wore a metallic blazer as a minidress, adding no pants or shirt underneath. She also wore strappy silver sandals, and seemingly honored the late Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant with diamond charm necklaces of their initials.
She then wore a see-through maternity gown at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party a few days later.
Her gray dress featured a structured, strapless bodysuit underneath a sparkling overlay, which wrapped around her right shoulder. It also featured a thigh-high slit.