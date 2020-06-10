Small cars are still the most dangerous choice on the market, according to a new ranking of vehicles by fatality rate

Ford Ford Focus.

Drivers are significantly more likely to die in a small car than a large one, a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety suggests.

The IIHS, which is based in Virginia and crash tests cars for the US market, found that 15 of the 20 cars from the 2017 model year with the highest driver death rates were either small cars or minicars.

Some of the least safe models included the Ford Fiesta, Nissan Versa Note, and Fiat 500.

Most of the safest models, when it comes to driver death rate, were luxury SUVs and large SUVs.

Basic physics says that, generally speaking, large vehicles have an advantage over small ones when it comes to safety. A tiny sports car might be the safest tiny sports car in the world, but that doesn’t mean it will take on a semi very well.

And thanks to a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, now we know just how much more dangerous driving a small car can be.

After studying driver fatalities that occurred from 2015 through 2018 in vehicles from the 2017 model year, as well as older vehicles with the same design, the IIHS found that 15 of the 20 models with the highest death rates were small cars and minicars. The safest models, in large part, were SUVs.

“Smaller vehicles offer less protection for the driver in crashes, and their lighter mass means that they take the brunt of collisions with larger vehicles,” Joe Nolan, IIHS senior vice president of vehicle research, said in a press release.

Admittedly, the IIHS’ fatality data is imperfect, as the organisation doesn’t take into account driving speed, road quality, or the distance one drives in a given day. However, when the IIHS ran the study again and accounted for mileage data, the results were similar – vehicle size remained a major factor, but death rates increased for sports cars and luxury cars, which aren’t driven much.

It’s important to note that when cars are crash tested and rated in a lab, the result is based on the weight of the vehicle being crashed – not the weight of crashing into a much larger one. Thus, IIHS said in 2018, those who buy smaller vehicles “are choosing a lower level of protection” even if that car has great safety ratings.

Listed below are the 20 least safe models, ranked by driver death rate per million registered vehicle years. For reference, a registered vehicle year refers to one vehicle registered for one year, and the average rate across all 2017 models was found to be 36 deaths.

20. Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 4WD

Mitsubishi Mitsubishi Outlander Sport.

The IIHS observed 67 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

19. Nissan Maxima

Nissan Nissan Maxima.

The IIHS observed 68 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

18. Ford Focus

Ford Ford Focus.

The IIHS observed 68 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

17. Buick Verano

Buick Buick Verano.

The IIHS observed 68 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

16. Kia Soul

Kia Kia Soul.

The IIHS observed 70 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

15. Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback

Mitsubishi Mitsubishi Mirage hatchback.

The IIHS observed 72 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

14. Chevrolet Trax 2WD

Chevrolet Chevrolet Trax.

The IIHS observed 73 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

13. Chevrolet Sonic hatchback

Chevrolet Chevrolet Sonic hatchback.

The IIHS observed 74 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

12. Nissan Sentra

Nissan Nissan Sentra.

The IIHS observed 81 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

11. Hyundai Accent

Hyundai Hyundai Accent.

The IIHS observed 81 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

10. Ford Mustang GT coupe

Ford Motor Company Ford Mustang GT.

The IIHS observed 81 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

9. Kia Rio

Kia Kia Rio.

The IIHS observed 87 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

8. Nissan Versa

Nissan Nissan Versa.

The IIHS observed 88 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

7. Kia Forte

Kia Media Kia Forte.

The IIHS observed 89 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

6. Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai 2017 Hyundai Elantra.

The IIHS observed 89 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

5. Fiat 500

Fiat Fiat 500.

The IIHS observed 95 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

4. Nissan Versa Note

Nissan Nissan Versa Note.

The IIHS observed 96 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

3. Chevrolet Sonic compact sedan

Chevrolet Chevrolet Sonic.

The IIHS observed 98 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

2. Hyundai Accent

Hyundai Hyundai Accent.

The IIHS observed 116 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

1. Ford Fiesta

Ford Ford Fiesta.

The IIHS observed 141 driver deaths per million registered vehicle years.

