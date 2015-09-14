10 of the most dangerous and incredible selfies ever taken

Selfies are easy and harmless enough to take: Just turn a camera around, strike a pose, and record yourself in a memorable place in time.

However, incredible and sometimes dangerous events can unfold during that moment of inattention. There are also photographers who seek out extreme danger as a backdrop for their selfies.

Getting the perfect snapshot isn’t worth what some amateur photographers have risked — deliberately or otherwise. Several reports of deaths or serious injuries caused by selfie-taking have sprung up in recent years.

Scroll down to see rare selfies from around the world that capture some heart-pounding close calls and extreme dangers. (Warning: Do not attempt any of these shots.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.