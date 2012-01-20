A Frightening Tour Of El Camino De La Muerte, The World's Most Dangerous Road

Photo: Flickr/Galia & Yoav

The road that leads from La Paz to Coroico in the Yungas region of Bolivia goes by many names — Grove’s Road, Coroico Road, Camino de las Yungas — but its most descriptive and telling is easily El Camino de la Muerte, which translates to “The Road of Death.”The official death toll for the road is unknown, but in a conservative estimate at least 1,000 people have lost their lives here.



Let’s take a look at the “most dangerous road in the world.”

